My Mental Health Journey

Except for close friends and family, my struggle is mental health isn't something I typically share. However, I feel compelled to come out of hiding and tell my story in hopes of inspiring others facing similar challenges. I ask you to keep in mind that no two people are alike and to remember that everyone has different coping mechanisms. How you handle difficult emotions won't look entirely similar to how I cope with them, and that's okay! No two people are alike, we live in a diverse society, and it's integral that we respect and honor our differences. Although I'm aware that not everyone comes from a religious background, I will discuss how my faith aided my path to recovery. Please be respectful as I vulnerably share my deepest thoughts and feelings. Without further ado, here is my story. I hope you find it beneficial and helpful regardless of where you are on the roller coaster of life!

If you told me seven years ago that I would struggle with mental health, I would've rolled my eyes and laughed. "You're joking!" I'd say. "Why should I feel sad or worried when my life is so good?" I'm aware my insensitive response doesn't sound like something an aspiring mental health advocate would say; however, seven years ago, I was far from mature and didn't genuinely grasp mental illness. I was a "happy go lucky", horse-crazy, theater-obsessed thirteen year old, filled with life and energy. Yes, I was a horse girl, but that is beside the point.