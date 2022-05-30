1-year-old shot, killed in downtown Pittsburgh drive-by

PITTSBURGH — A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital following a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood. The shooting happened a little before 1 a.m. Wednesday on the 7700 block of Frankstown Avenue. Pittsburgh Public Safety said the man was pronounced dead at the scene...
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. — A Bedford County woman has been charged with homicide after a three-year-old boy died at a Pittsburgh hospital. State police said they responded to a residence on May 28 around 9:16 p.m. in Bedford County and UPMC Bedford for a child who was choking on baby wipes.
Police in Pittsburgh have arrested a man that allegedly killed a 1-year-old in a drive-by shooting. Londell Falconer, 26, has been charged with homicide and criminal conspiracy. Officers were called to an intersection not far from Market Square and the PPG Place complex at around 2:45 p.m. Sunday on a report that an infant had […]
A Stowe man who police said opened fire on two Pittsburgh environmental services workers last week was taken into custody Tuesday, according to police. Henry Rainey, 37, faces two counts of aggravated assault. Police said he fired on two men collecting trash in the city’s Fairywood neighborhood on May 23.
PITTSBURGH — The owners of 16 vehicles parked in the Alco public parking garage on Oliver Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh woke up Wednesday morning to find their cars vandalized. Surveillance video, captured by a Tesla that was targeted, and obtained by Channel 11, shows a man dressed in all...
BRADDOCK, Pa. — Allegheny County police are investigating a late Tuesday night shooting in Braddock. Around 11:33 p.m., a man who was shot multiple times showed up at a hospital. First responders found evidence of a shooting in the 200 block of Fourth Street. The man was listed in...
PITTSBURGH — Fire, EMS and police crews were on the scene of a two-alarm house fire in a three story structure in Pittsburgh’s Terrace Village neighborhood. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety on Twitter, the residential structure fire is in the 3000 block of Terrace Street. Pittsburgh Public Safety...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A family is desperately searching for answers as police work to track down a man who allegedly shot and killed 18-month-old De'Avry Thomas.It happened in the heart of downtown Pittsburgh in the middle of the afternoon.Now, community activists are saying more needs to be done to curb the violence.Barbara Jean Johnson, Thomas' grandmother, fought back tears as she said this about the boy's killer: "I want him to get life without parole. I want him to suffer. You made my grandson suffer with that bullet you put in his head."Thomas' family wants the men responsible for killing...
PITTSBURGH — Police announced Monday the arrest of a suspect in the Sunday afternoon fatal shooting of an 18-month-old Pittsburgh boy, WPXI-TV reported. Twenty-six-year-old Londell Falconer, one of the people found to be connected with the shooting, has been charged with homicide and criminal conspiracy in the death of De’Avry Thomas, the TV station reported.
PITTSBURGH — Police say the person identify as the gunman who fired two shots at city environmental services employees is now in custody. Henry Rainey, 37, was arrested Tuesday at his home on Race Street in Stowe Township. He's charged with two counts each of aggravated assault and reckless endangering, plus a count of criminal mischief, all based on what happened May 23 in the 500 block of Fairywood Street in the Pittsburgh neighborhood of Fairywood.
PITTSBURGH — A male juvenile was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times in Pittsburgh’s Perry South neighborhood. Allegheny County 911 told Channel 11 that police and EMS units were called to the 500 block of Hawkins Avenue at 6:11 p.m. According to police, responding officers...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Washingon City police arrested a man for driving under the influence and hitting an 8-year-old boy on a bicycle. Nolan Thomas was riding his bicycle Friday evening in front of his home when he was hit. The driver, David Garcia, was driving without a license and under the influece, according to the police report. Neighbors say he briefly got out of his car, but then fled the scene. Nolan had to be flown my medical helicopter to Children’s Hospital.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a man and a 10-year-old boy were killed in a drive-by shooting in Philadelphia hours after another drive-by claimed the life of a 1-year-old boy in Pittsburgh on the other side of the state — and on a violent holiday weekend that saw at least eight other homicides in Philadelphia.
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — Police said the suspect in a police pursuit was later arrested in the parking lot of East Allegheny High School. The incident began a little after 6 p.m. Sunday in the area of Jacks Run Road and Payne Street in North Versailles. State police said...
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is facing charges after he allegedly crashed into a camper while drunk and fired several shots within the confines of Scottyland Park, according to a state police report. On Sunday night into Monday morning, state police were sent to the 1600 block of Barron Chruch Road in Middlecreek […]
PITTSBURGH (WPXI) — Authorities say a Pittsburgh man is in custody, accused of assaulting a mail carrier with a baseball bat on Saturday. "Mount Lebanon Police Department received a report of an individual being assaulted with an object, possibly being stabbed with an object. Upon arrival, officers discovered a mail carrier who had been assaulted with a baseball bat. Upon further investigation, it was found that the individual who was responsible lived a short distance away."
ALTOONA, Pa. (WJAC) — Altoona police say they’re looking for two missing children. According to the Altoona Police Department, 9-year-old Brayden Helsel and 12-year-old Becca Helsel did not board their transportation van to school Wednesday morning. Police say both children like to frequent the area of 17th near...
BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - Two men were arrested after Bethel Park police said they tried to shoplift then pepper sprayed a store employee. Police said William Loughner and Witt Yost tried to leave a store with stolen merchandise earlier this month. When an employee stopped them and asked for a receipt, police said Loughner pepper sprayed the worker before they both ran away.Through their investigation, police said they were able to identify the pair. Warrants were issued for both of them, and police said they were recently arrested in Washington County.Loughner was charged with robbery, criminal conspiracy, simple assault, retail theft and possessing instruments of crime while Witt was charged with criminal conspiracy and retail theft.
PITTSBURGH — Loved ones of an 18-month-old baby boy who was shot and killed in a drive-by incident in the heart of downtown Pittsburgh Sunday afternoon are now working to preserve his memory and share his story. WPXI’s Mike Holden spoke with De’Avry Thomas’ aunt and godfather about the...
Comments / 0