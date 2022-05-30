ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

How can Hurricane Agatha in the Pacific impact Florida?

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Dave Osterberg says the Pacific's Hurricane Agatha will make landfall in...

star wars
2d ago

it's Florida, hurricanes come every year. just like it snows up north, you expect it, you prepare for it m

Antonia Almanza
2d ago

This might not have anything to do with the article, but right before we got hit with Hurricane Irma, not only was I able to call my bank and tell them the situation and had 3 overdraft fees reversed so I could withdrawal it and have cash on hand.. but I also got lucky enough to have an employer who literally got us free gasoline (from a friend who drove hours south to us, with gas cans upon gas cans and water and gatorade in his truck).. sometimes, no matter how much you prepare, you might still have to deal with something you didn't anticipate.

Kimberly Lach
2d ago

We have El Niño.. but still prepared, glad there is hurricane stuff on sale tax free! Be safe and god bless everyone!

