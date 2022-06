LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A few limited showers and storms could pop-up in western counties of Texoma this evening, though not all models are agreeing that any rain will fire up at all in the next few hours. Regardless, coverage will be very isolated if they do fire up, with not everyone out west seeing rain, so don’t expect to cancel any holiday plans out west tonight. That being said, strong-to-severe weather can’t be ruled out, with damaging winds and small hail being the main concerns. Most of Southwestern Oklahoma and North Texas will be dry and warm with a mostly clear and partly cloudy skies tonight, though winds will still be breezy out of the south at 15-20 mph.

