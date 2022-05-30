ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cake smeared over Mona Lisa in protest

By Cris Belle
 3 days ago

Credit: @klevisl007 via Storyful

PARIS (WJW) — A man was seen smearing cake on the protective glass covering the Mona Lisa at the Louvre in Paris on Sunday.

Witnesses who saw it happen described the man seen in a separate video telling bystanders, in French, “Think of the planet… there are people who are destroying the planet, think about that … That’s why I did it.”

One witness tweeted that the man “dressed as an old lady jump[ed] out of a wheel chair and attempted to smash the bullet proof glass of the Mona Lisa” before “smear[ing] cake on the glass.”

The person who recorded the video seen above, wrote, “Someone smashed a cake on Mona Lisa.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

