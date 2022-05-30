Cake smeared over Mona Lisa in protest

Credit: @klevisl007 via Storyful

PARIS (WJW) — A man was seen smearing cake on the protective glass covering the Mona Lisa at the Louvre in Paris on Sunday.

Witnesses who saw it happen described the man seen in a separate video telling bystanders, in French, “Think of the planet… there are people who are destroying the planet, think about that … That’s why I did it.”

One witness tweeted that the man “dressed as an old lady jump[ed] out of a wheel chair and attempted to smash the bullet proof glass of the Mona Lisa” before “smear[ing] cake on the glass.”

The person who recorded the video seen above, wrote, “Someone smashed a cake on Mona Lisa.”

