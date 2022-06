Whether you’re a diehard auto racing fan or just a casual spectator, you’ve likely heard the name Mario Andretti. Boasting a career spanning more than 30 years, Andretti pretty much did it all, racing in everything from Formula One to IndyCar to USAC to NASCAR. With a Formula One World Championship, four IndyCar titles, and numerous other awards and accolades under his belt, Andretti will not only go down as a racing legend, but an overall sports icon.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO