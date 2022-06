An Avery County man has been arrested in Watauga County. According to multiple reports 29 year old Aaron Edward England of Banner Elk was arrested by the Watauga County Sheriffs Office back on May 20. England is being charged with 2 counts of statutory rape of a child that occured sometime between January and February of this year. England is currently being held under a 1 million dollar secured bond.

AVERY COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO