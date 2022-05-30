ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Blog: Great Memorial Day weather!

By Jeremy Wheeler
 3 days ago

We really did end up having some great weather for Memorial Day weekend. Over the last couple of days we’ve had mild temps and fairly dry weather. I got out yesterday and took a long walk with the dog. Plus, I had to work on some fencing in the back yard. It was my kind of weather. I loved it!

Today won’t be too much different. We still have a large area of high pressure influencing our weather.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have a lot of sunshine today. High temps will aim for the mid 80s. The humidity is up a little bit. Dew points are in the 60s. There will be a light southerly and then easterly wind.

Outdoor Forecast
Forecast Temps Today

So it should be great weather for having fun at the beaches or if you have any Memorial Day services to attend.

Beach Forecast
Memorial Day Forecast

Tomorrow as folks head back to work and kids head back to school they should prepare for more heat. High temps will run up into the low 90s. The humidity will rise slightly. So it will probably feel like the mid 90s with the heat index.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

We’ll have a lot of sunshine. The weather will be similar on Wednesday. However, we’ll have some cooler temps along with scattered showers and storms on Thursday. I’ll go more into next weekend’s weather in tomorrow’s weather blog.

One quick thing to add…. There is a hurricane affecting southern Mexico. This is in the eastern Pacific basin. It is called Agatha. It is forecast to make landfall later today as a major hurricane.

Tropical Satellite

It should fall apart over land as it moves north. However, it could re-form over the southern Gulf of Mexico in a few days. This would then be renamed, as it would then be in the Atlantic Basin. Interesting timing as our hurricane season starts on Wednesday. Stay tuned for updates on that.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler

