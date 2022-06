THOMAS TWP, MI — A Thomas Township police officer was involved in a two-vehicle crash, one he has been found at-fault for causing. About 10:14 p.m. on Monday, May 30, an officer in a marked patrol SUV was heading south on North River Road when his vehicle’s passenger side was crashed into by a Chevrolet Cobalt heading east on Gratiot Road/M-46. The impact caused the police SUV to rollover and land on its passenger side.

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO