OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Jacob Gardner last July in federal court has been dismissed. The lawsuit filed against Douglas County and Special Prosecutor Frederick Franklin alleged that Gardner, accused in the May 2020 shooting death of 22-year-old James Scurlock, was denied due process, mostly due to remarks made by Franklin; and ultimately led Gardner to end his life. Scurlock was killed during protests in Omaha following the death of George Floyd, killed by a Minneapolis police officer a few days prior.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE ・ 19 HOURS AGO