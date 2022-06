PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire in the basement of the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel caused $20,000 in damage Wednesday. At about 3:15 p.m., firefighters arrived to find a dryer full of linens on fire in the basement of the downtown Peoria building. Due to the smoke causing a lack of visibility, firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to pinpoint where the fire was.

