ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

Angry Owner ‘Dumps’ Adopted Cat at Animal Shelter in Orange County, NY

By CJ McIntyre
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Making the decision to adopt a pet is a big one but when things don't quite go as planned, is returning the animal to the shelter where you adopted a solution?. That's the situation that the folks at the Middletown Humane Society are dealing with today as a cat that was...

943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hudson Valley Post

Troublesome Surprise Slithers Into One Hudson Valley, NY Home

One local family encountered a big and unpleasant shock right in their Dutchess County home. One of my biggest fears is snakes and I'm always terrified I'm going to see one roaming around. It's expected that you'll see them outside, but having to deal with them in your own home is another story. I came across a Facebook post that shared one family's frightening experience with a snake and I still have the creeps from it.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Hugely Popular “Family Movie Night” Returns to Orange County, NY

Lights, camera, action and a fun time with the family this summer. It's June and before you know it summer will be in full swing here in the Hudson Valley. That means all of the fun activities will be coming back and long nights will be filled with fun and family time. With that being said, a popular "family movie night" will be returning to one Orange County area just in time for the official summer season.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

CJ & Jess Bottle Feed Calves in Warwick, New York

Last week CJ and I wrapped up our month-long excursion of "doing anything." In case you missed it, at the end of April 2022 the suits upstairs basically told us that there was no way we could get our Wolf Pack to 50,000 pack members. If you know anything about me and CJ it's that we a) don't back down from a challenge and b) have so much faith in our listeners.
WARWICK, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

County To Offer Free Rabies Clinic on Saturday, June 25th

Poughkeepsie…The Dutchess County Department of Behavioral & Community Health (DBCH) is again partnering with the Dutchess County SPCA to host a free rabies vaccine clinic for pets on Saturday, June 25th at the Fishkill Town Hall located at 807 Route 52, in Fishkill. The clinic will run from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. with free parking available. Registration is required, walk ins will not be accommodated. Registration is open and can be done by visiting the DCSPCA website at dutchesscountyspca.as.me/RabiesClinic. Pre-registrations can also be made by calling the DCSPCA at 845-452-7722, x425.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, NY
Lifestyle
Orange County, NY
Pets & Animals
County
Orange County, NY
State
Connecticut State
City
Chester, NY
Middletown, NY
Lifestyle
City
Middletown, NY
City
Pine Bush, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Another Popular Kingston Restaurant Closes Permanently

It feels like I’m writing the same article over and over again. The Title is “Popular ‘fill in the town’ Restaurant Serves its Last Meal”. Or something to that effect. So, the other day I was looking at one of my favorite foodie groups on Facebook and I noticed a reference to what I know was a well liked restaurant getting ready to close for good. What? Not again.
KINGSTON, NY
News 12

He's back! Bear continues to roam Yonkers neighborhood

A black bear continues to roam around a neighborhood in Yonkers. Jan DeMarco, a resident on Fox Terrace, first spotted the bear in her neighbor's yard Sunday night. Yonkers police responded to the area in search of the bear, but it had retreated into the woods. Tuesday night, video captured...
YONKERS, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Shots-Fired At Dutchess County Park on Memorial Day

Two young men were detained but police are continuing to investigate after shots were fired near a Duchess County park. On Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, around 6:30 p.m., City of Poughkeepsie 911 received multiple calls reporting shots were fired near King Street Park. Police Respond To Shots Fired Near...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Animal Shelter#At This Time#Pine#The Humane Society#Chestnut Mhs
94.3 Lite FM

Monumental: NYC Removes Last Public Payphone, What About the Hudson Valley?

It's the end of an era, as the last public payphone in Manhattan was removed this week. Oh, the payphone. Many a great memory as a young kid in the Hudson Valley whether it was going to the Putnam Plaza in Carmel, NY, and using the payphone outside of Grand Union to call up the pre-recorded Coach Kurt's Wrestling hotline to get the latest pro wrestling news or making prank calls from any of the various payphones around the area at the time, we loved payphones and we used them often. Also for just everyday contact with friends and family of course as cell phones weren't around yet.
HUDSON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Shark Gets Stranded on Popular New York Beach

You can experience quite the range of wildlife any given day at the beach. Bronx 12 says that a fisherman recently spotted a shark that had beached itself and appeared to be struggling. Certain sea animals can end up stranded on the beach if they move too close or if the water is too shallow. Some unfortunately never make it back out to the ocean.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Experience Bannerman Island as a Volunteer this Summer in Beacon

If you're looking for something to keep you busy this summer while getting a whole new perspective of the Hudson Valley, why not volunteer at the infamous Bannerman Island?. Bannerman is open for its 2022 touring and event season. You can visit the island/castle on weekends from May until October while being toured around the grounds and learning all about the history and importance of the Bannerman family to Hudson Valley history. You can also catch a show or 2 while enjoying dinner on the Hudson River island.
BEACON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
101.5 WPDH

I Was Punished by a Hudson Valley Store’s Dumb Security Policy

I was shopping at the local home improvement store this weekend when I became a victim of their overzealous security policy. Shoplifting is a big problem at stores throughout the region. Recently, a Hudson Valley man was charged with a felony for allegedly stealing over $1,500 from a local Walmart. As a result, businesses have implemented security policies aimed at stopping thieves with sticky fingers. Unfortunately, one of those policies seems to be a ridiculous overreaction that is only angering loyal customers.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Popular Ulster County Cafe Reopens, Customers Thrilled

Isn’t it great when you find the perfect place to get a bite to eat, have a cup of coffee with one of the best-baked goods you’ve ever tasted, and gather with friends and future friends in your community? And isn’t it depressing when you find out that your favorite gathering place is closing? That’s exactly how fans and customers of Frida’s Cafe and Bakery in Milton felt when they found out at the beginning of the year that Frida’s would be closing their doors, at least temporarily. Well, I’ve got some great news for you.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
News 12

Guide: Drive-in and outdoor movie events in the Hudson Valley

Want a fun night out under the stars? There are plenty of places across the Hudson Valley where you can watch a movie from the comfort of your own car! Check the websites because dates and times are subject to change. Here are some tips before you head out:. Check...
94.3 Lite FM

No Pool? The Best Swimming Holes in the Hudson Valley

In the Hudson Valley, the answer to this question is just as heavily-guarded as a secret family recipe: "Where's a good local swimming hole?" The question was recently posted in a local hiking group on Facebook, and the answers from people who would rather take the answer to their graves poured in. "Nobody tells of a good swimming hole, especially in NY, because then it will no longer be a good swimming hole.." answered one secretive hiker. "I've been here 10 years and still can't get the intel", complained another. Some people even seemed to enjoy the swimming hole gatekeeping: "I know one that hasn't been mentioned and it's in Orange county [NY]. Explore u will find it like I did" hinted a very coy commenter. So what gives?
HUDSON, NY
pikecountycourier.com

Bans Off Our Bodies–Milford style

Milford– The Milford version of “Bans Off Our Bodies” rallies, advocated by Planned Parenthood nationally, was held in front of Pike County Courthouse on Broad Street on May 14. Organized by Delaware Valley Action!(DVA!), more than 250 people of all ages, men and women, showed up. Some brought their kids and almost all brought their home-made signs.
MILFORD, PA
105.5 The Wolf

4 Things to Love in Monticello, New York

Most of the towns and villages in the Hudson Valley have undergone significant changes over the years and one place that's seen a lot of change is the village of Monticello, New York. Many years ago Monticello was the number one summer vacation destination for many New York City residents. Many families would head to Monticello every year to go camping or to stay at one of the many smaller family resort locations that the area had available.
MONTICELLO, NY
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy