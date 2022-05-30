ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Little is back with OL Reign – at least for a little bit

By Seth Vertelney
 3 days ago

OL Reign have announced the return of Kim Little on a short-term loan from Arsenal.

Little will join up with OL Reign on June 1 and her stint will last until the start of Arsenal’s 2022-23 season, which will likely see the midfielder stay between 2-3 months.

The 31-year-old marked herself as one of the greatest players in franchise history during a three-year stint between 2014 and 2016, winning the 2014 NWSL MVP with the then Seattle Reign FC.

“Bringing Kim back to the Pacific Northwest is huge, Kim will go down in history as one of the best players to ever play in the NWSL and to have the chance to work with her again is exciting,” said OL Reign head coach Laura Harvey , who coached Little during her previous stint with the team.

“I’d like to thank Arsenal for helping make this happen. This is a unique opportunity for us and one that we felt could be a huge impact on our squad in a crazy summer schedule. Kim’s ability and experience will be crucial for us to help continue to push our performances forward and help continue the growth of our young squad.”

Little has been an ever-present for Arsenal after leaving the Reign, starting 69 of 73 possible Women’s Super League games and helping the club win a league title in 2018-19.

