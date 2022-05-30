ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Lake Times

School lunch payments could resume for upcoming school year

By Natalie Ryder
Forest Lake Times
Forest Lake Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tjMfx_0fulBSfo00

Meal fees expected to increase $6 a month

In early March, 2022, Congress passed a $1.5 trillion government spending bill, excluding the extension of child nutrition waivers, which has allowed all students to get breakfast and lunch for free since the summer of 2020.

Although there is momentum in Congress to continue providing federal funding for school meals, which could extend beyond June 30, 2022, the Forest Lake Area School District’s nutrition services supervisor Paige Albrecht is preparing for what the 2022-23 school lunch prices could look like. Without the extension of the child nutrition waivers, parents will be responsible to pay for their students’ meals, and with inflation, parents could see a nominal hike.

“I know it’s hard to even set prices now because people are still trying to legislate to get free meals across the nation still,” she said.

Albrecht’s preliminary, projected meal prices for the 2022-2023 school year — pending approval from the Forest Lake Area School Board — are calculated at $1.50 for breakfast, and $2.75 for lunch at elementary schools; breakfast is calculated at $1.70, and lunch is at $2.95 at secondary schools.

Prior to the pandemic, elementary school breakfast was $1.35, and lunch was $2.60; secondary school breakfast was $1.60, and lunch was $2.80.

Based on projected pricing, families with elementary students who purchase breakfast and lunch would expect to pay an additional $1.50 a week and an additional $6 a month, totaling at $85 a month per student, which was previously $79 a month.

Both meals at the secondary level will increase by $0.25 a day, $1.25 a week and total at $23.25 a week, which was previously $22 for students who purchased both meals. In total, students who purchase both meals at the secondary level should expect to pay $93 a month, which was previously $88, prior to the pandemic.

To calculate the $0.15 increase, Albrecht used the 2019-2020 school year lunch costs, student participation and reimbursement rates as the baseline – the 2022-23 federal reimbursement rates aren’t available yet – to project what the upcoming school year’s costs could look like. She also calculated a 7% increase to the departments expenses to account for inflation, that is estimated to allow the district to break even on food costs.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington area grocery prices increased by 7.3% over the past year as of March 2022.

Although there is still potential for the government meal waivers to extend, the district’s reduced rate program will continue to allow families who apply and qualify to receive free or reduced priced meals anytime of the school year. About 16% of the school district’s population qualify for reduced rate or free meals.

The program will be maintained, and applications can be submitted year round and online at flaschools.org/nutrition.

Comments / 3

Related
KARE 11

Free summer YMCA memberships for teens is back for the sixth year

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Across the Twin Cities, teens in 9-12th grade will have the ability to attend YMCA health and well-being classes, gyms, fitness floors and aquatic areas at no charge. They have hosted the program in the metro for the past six summers. YMCA officials say the goal...
KIDS
KNOX News Radio

Minnesota students walk out to demand gun changes

Hundreds of students in Minneapolis are demanding tougher gun laws. Hundreds of kids walked out of class shortly after noon on Tuesday and gathered downtown to demand state legislators adopt tougher gun laws in the wake of last week’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Fridley High School junior Jean Rhodes says the school shooting was even more unnerving because it came less than two weeks after a white gunman killed 10 Black people in Buffalo, New York. She says students deserve to feel safe. The students want officials to create a statewide advisory group to discuss steps to reduce gun violence in schools.
Eden Prairie Local News

New EP high school principal is named

Nate Gibbs has been named principal of Eden Prairie High School, effective July 1.  Gibbs currently serves as the principal of Chaska Middle School West and has previously served as an assistant principal of Minnetonka High School.  An announcement was made in a Tuesday email to EPHS families. He will replace Robb Virgin, who is moving [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
communityreporter.org

Let me introduce 735 Margaret

As we reopen for business in many ways at Ramsey County, I was delighted to speak at an open house for a tax-forfeited house at 735 Margaret St. in Dayton’s Bluff. In a world filled with bad news, this was good news. We took a house that had been neglected and stripped of valuable parts and not only restored it to beauty and livability, but also made it a fantastic training ground for young men and women to learn valuable trades, including demolition, framing, insulation, drywall and painting, to name just a few. Ramsey County partnered with the nonprofit Goodwill-Easter Seals Minnesota and restored the house as part of a free, 12-week job training program in construction.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Lunch#School Board#School Meals#Child Nutrition#Secondary School#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Education#Congress
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota students walk out of school, rally against gun violence

Hundreds of teens flocked to downtown Minneapolis on Tuesday demanding elected officials, from school board members to state legislators, adopt a series of measures to curb gun violence in the wake of last week's horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Lillie Franklin, 16, traveled from Fridley to rally at Gold...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJON

Student Group Organizing Walk Out at Annandale High School

ANNANDALE -- A group of students at Annandale High School is planning a walkout Wednesday. The Gay-Straight Alliance is organizing the effort. Their issue is in part because of a 'safe space' symbol they have created which includes a cardinal, the school's mascot, and the colors of the rainbow flag.
ANNANDALE, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Why People Leave Money On Headstones at Minnesota Cemeteries

According to KROC News, Rochester’s annual Memorial Day program is happening today at 10:00 AM for the first time in several years. The gathering is being held at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial. Nearly 30 veteran organizations, law enforcement agencies, and other community groups will take part in the. Whether...
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota nurses attack hospital executive pay amid union negotiations

The Minnesota Nurses Association has come out swinging against hospital executives as they negotiate new union contracts for some 15,000 nurses at 15 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth. Union nurses began picketing 11 Twin Cities hospitals on Wednesday — a day after their contracts expired — and launched a public ad campaign blaming […] The post Minnesota nurses attack hospital executive pay amid union negotiations appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Nurses from 11 Minnesota hospitals take to the picket line Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday morning, nurses from 11 hospitals in the Twin Cities are hitting the picket line, fighting for better contracts and patient care. Nurses from Allina Health, M Health Fairview, Children's Hospitals, and HealthPartners say they're being overworked, their hospitals are unstaffed and their patients are being overcharged, according to a statement from the Minnesota Nurses Association.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

As Downtown Mpls Looks To Summer Packed With Events, Officials Say Key To Safety Is In Numbers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – City leaders are rolling out the red carpet to get people to visit downtown Minneapolis and enjoy a full summer of events. The next 99 days from Tuesday until Labor Day, 882 scheduled activities and events will welcome people back downtown for the first time in three years. “It is people who ultimately make our downtown extraordinary and we want you to be part of the action,” said Mayor Jacob Frey. The City of Minneapolis is welcoming people back to downtown with a list of events and activities that will showcase music, culture and fun. From Pianos on Parade, to food...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Many of the Top Hospitals in U.S. are in Minnesota

Newsweek's 'World's Best Hospitals' report is out for 2022, and CentraCare's Saint Cloud Hospital is ranked as the 2nd best hospital in Minnesota, 54th best in the U.S. Mayo Clinic in Rochester was named 'Best Hospital in the World' for 2022, which obviously makes it #1 in America, and #1 in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
B102.7

This Is The Oldest Beer In Minnesota And It’s Really Old

This brewery was founded one year before Minnesota was even declared a state and it's the home of the state's oldest beer. James Buchanan was sworn in as President of the United States. Mark Twain began his childhood apprenticeship to become a River Pilot. Joseph Gayetty invented Toilet Paper. 18-year-old...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

See A Turtle On Land? Report It To The Minneapolis Park And Recreation Board

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Have you seen a turtle on the move lately? Minneapolis officials are asking you to report your turtle sightings, as they work to gather more information about their movements. Last year, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board received almost 200 reports of turtle sightings, including dead turtles, which helped them learn more about turtle activity in the city’s parks. Turtles are increasingly on vulnerable land, especially when they cross roads and bike paths. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, roadway mortality is believed to be a major factor in turtle population decline across the country. Turtles are often on the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Lincoln Report

3 Charming Small Towns in Minnesota

Although Minnesota is known for its large cities such as Minneapolis and Saint Paul, it also has many charming small towns that are worth visiting. In general, small towns have a more relaxed pace, so they're a viable alternative to big cities. From cozy cafes serving homemade pies to quaint boutiques offering handmade jewelry, Minnesota has it all. So if you're looking for a unique travel destination, be sure to add one of Minnesota's small towns to your list.
MINNESOTA STATE
Forest Lake Times

Forest Lake Times

Forest Lake, MN
15
Followers
55
Post
564
Views
ABOUT

Forest Lake Times has been serving Forest Lake, MN since 1902. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota with 24/7 local coverage found online at forestlaketimes.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/forest_lake_times/

Comments / 0

Community Policy