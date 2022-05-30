School lunch payments could resume for upcoming school year

Meal fees expected to increase $6 a month

In early March, 2022, Congress passed a $1.5 trillion government spending bill, excluding the extension of child nutrition waivers, which has allowed all students to get breakfast and lunch for free since the summer of 2020.

Although there is momentum in Congress to continue providing federal funding for school meals, which could extend beyond June 30, 2022, the Forest Lake Area School District’s nutrition services supervisor Paige Albrecht is preparing for what the 2022-23 school lunch prices could look like. Without the extension of the child nutrition waivers, parents will be responsible to pay for their students’ meals, and with inflation, parents could see a nominal hike.

“I know it’s hard to even set prices now because people are still trying to legislate to get free meals across the nation still,” she said.

Albrecht’s preliminary, projected meal prices for the 2022-2023 school year — pending approval from the Forest Lake Area School Board — are calculated at $1.50 for breakfast, and $2.75 for lunch at elementary schools; breakfast is calculated at $1.70, and lunch is at $2.95 at secondary schools.

Prior to the pandemic, elementary school breakfast was $1.35, and lunch was $2.60; secondary school breakfast was $1.60, and lunch was $2.80.

Based on projected pricing, families with elementary students who purchase breakfast and lunch would expect to pay an additional $1.50 a week and an additional $6 a month, totaling at $85 a month per student, which was previously $79 a month.

Both meals at the secondary level will increase by $0.25 a day, $1.25 a week and total at $23.25 a week, which was previously $22 for students who purchased both meals. In total, students who purchase both meals at the secondary level should expect to pay $93 a month, which was previously $88, prior to the pandemic.

To calculate the $0.15 increase, Albrecht used the 2019-2020 school year lunch costs, student participation and reimbursement rates as the baseline – the 2022-23 federal reimbursement rates aren’t available yet – to project what the upcoming school year’s costs could look like. She also calculated a 7% increase to the departments expenses to account for inflation, that is estimated to allow the district to break even on food costs.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington area grocery prices increased by 7.3% over the past year as of March 2022.

Although there is still potential for the government meal waivers to extend, the district’s reduced rate program will continue to allow families who apply and qualify to receive free or reduced priced meals anytime of the school year. About 16% of the school district’s population qualify for reduced rate or free meals.

The program will be maintained, and applications can be submitted year round and online at flaschools.org/nutrition.