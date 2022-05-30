Police: Man arrested after threatening to shoot pregnant girlfriend, her dog

The tragic death of an American street vendor found lifeless along the banks of a Florida park pond with his arm ripped off. Attacked by an alligator that suddenly popped out of the water e she ripped off his arm and left him a corpse ashore, is the tragic death of an American street vendor found lifeless along the shores of a lake with his arm ripped off. The terrifying scene discovered Tuesday in a Florida public park that serves as a habitat for alligators.

LARGO, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO