Memorial Day celebrations in Eau Claire and Altoona today

By Andrew Owodunni
wiproud.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWis. (WLAX/WEUX) – To celebrate Memorial Day, communities across western Wisconsin are hosting events to honor those who served. In...

www.wiproud.com

WEAU-TV 13

Blue Angels arrive ahead of 2022 Chippewa Valley Air Show

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Blue Angels arrived in the Chippewa Valley Wednesday ahead of the 2022 Chippewa Valley Air Show. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Squadron is one of the highlights of the air show, which is this Saturday and Sunday at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire. Gates are scheduled to open at 8:30 a.m., and the show is scheduled to start at noon each day. The show is anticipated to wrap up around 4:15 p.m.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
CBS Minnesota

2 Twin Cities Campers Killed By Falling Tree In Northern Wisconsin

PRICE COUNTY, Wis. (WCCO) – Two people from the Twin Cities area were killed by a falling tree while camping in northern Wisconsin over Memorial Day weekend. According to Price County officials, they were camping with two other people at a site along the North Fork of the Flambeau River. On Sunday around 5:45 p.m., they were sitting at a picnic table when a tree fell on them. The two victims – a 39-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman from White Bear Lake – were pronounced dead at the scene. The other two campers were uninjured. They were helped by two people who were fishing nearby, until emergency services arrived. The fisherman said they noticed the wind pick up for about 10 minutes and then they heard a tree fall along the north bank of the river. The names of the two victims will be released after their families are notified.
PRICE COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

“No Mow May” deemed a success in La Crosse

LA CROSSE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The city of La Crosse Parks and Recreation is calling its first “No Mow May” a success. More than 1500 homes let the grass and weeds grow to help bees pollinate. The department is asking residents to either keep their “No Mow...
LA CROSSE, WI
WSAW

City-run swimming pools in central Wisconsin to open soon

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Several municipal-run public pools are scheduled to open in the coming days. Vandehey Waters will open for the season on June 4. The pool is located at 1900 S. Central Ave. Click here for the schedule and pricing. MEDFORD. The Medford municipal swimming pool is scheduled...
WAUSAU, WI
WEAU-TV 13

H.S.H.S. SACRED HEART HOSPITAL 6TH FLOOR STAFF

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I want to thank the staff on the 6th floor of H.S.H.S. Sacred Heart Hospital for their wonderful care while I was a patient there. I have worked in healthcare for many years, am familiar with excellent care, and I was a witness and a receiver of excellent quality healthcare. Thanks to everyone for making a fairly miserable experience quite bearable.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wizmnews.com

The 20-year plan to fix La Crosse Street begins Monday

La Crosse Street, it’s finally getting fixed. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers recently signed a $6.7 million contract to “improve safety, operations and pavement conditions” of Highway 16, between West Avenue and Losey Boulevard, a release Tuesday said. Construction by the state is scheduled to begin June 6...
LA CROSSE, WI
cbs3duluth.com

Gov. Evers thanks frontline workers in Siren, Ashland

ASHLAND, WI -- Wisconsin’s governor spent the day Tuesday saying “thank you” to frontline workers across the Northwoods. The trip was part of his statewide appreciation tour, meeting with nurses, doctors, first responders and more in all corners of the Badger State. Wednesday’s visit took Governor Tony...
ASHLAND, WI
myklgr.com

Redwood Falls man reported killed in Wisconsin crash

WKBT News from Nelson, Wisconsin, is reporting a Redwood Falls man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Buffalo County, Wisconsin. KLGR will report more if and when official confirmation is received from law enforcement / emergency services. The WKBT report states:. A motorcyclist from Minnesota was killed in Wisconsin...
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Man charged in May 24 stabbing at Eau Claire motel

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A 38-year-old man is charged in an alleged stabbing in Eau Claire on May 24. Samuel Thornton of Chippewa Falls was charged with 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety, aggravated battery and substantial battery with the intent to cause bodily harm, all with the use of a dangerous weapon, in Eau Claire County Circuit Court Tuesday.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Construction to begin June 6 on $6.7 million project on Hwy. 16/La Crosse Street

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Road construction will begin June 6 on Wisconsin Hwy. 16/La Crosse Street between Wisconsin Hwy. 35/West Avenue and Losey Boulevard in La Crosse. The project, under a $6.7 million contract with Chippewa Concrete Services of Chippewa Falls as the prime contractor, will include construction of two, 11-foot driving lanes and a 12-foot center turn lane, according to a news release from the state Department of Transportation.
LA CROSSE, WI
news8000.com

Ho-Chunk Nation honors departed warriors for Memorial Day Weekend

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) –The Ho-Chunk Nation is honoring fallen warriors this Memorial Day Weekend. Dozens of traditional Ho-Chunk dancers came together to celebrate veterans. The COVID-19 pandemic prevented the Ho-Chunk Nation from holding the event for the past few years. “It’s been a pretty long while,” Mathias...
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI

