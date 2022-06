The York County Coroner needs more information before she can rule on the cause and manner of death for a man found in the Susquehanna River on Memorial Day. Coroner Pam Gay previously identified the man as 61-year-old Craig Sellers, saying the preliminary investigation found that a passing boater saw him in the water near Goldsboro Marina just before 6 p.m. and tried to rescue and resuscitate him. Sellers was pronounced dead at the scene.

