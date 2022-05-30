ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

A lovely, but hot Memorial Day

By Ariella Scalese
WBKO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hopefully you enjoyed the weekend, and for some of you the weekend is lingering into today. A gorgeous morning will lead into a warm and breezy afternoon. The UV index is at a 9 today, which means sunburn is possible...

WBKO

A hot way to wrap up the month of May

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - So far we’ve had three 90 degree days this month and today may just make four!. Today’s UV index is even higher than yesterday, at a 10. That means sunburn is possible within just 15 minutes. Tomorrow will be hot too and there will be a slight chance for showers. Areas north and west of Bowling Green could see an isolated severe storm. A better chance for showers on Thursday, with an isolated severe storm possible. Friday into the weekend looks cooler and mainly dry.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

A Cooldown is Coming!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was our second-straight day of 90° heat. But relief is coming in the form of a cold front arriving Thursday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be with us into Thursday afternoon. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds and hail along with locally heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. As northerly winds take over, readings will cool into the low 80s for highs Thursday. Humidity levels will also drop quite a bit. The work week ends on a pleasant note Friday, with great weather lasting into the weekend. Only a small chance for a late-day thundershower exists Sunday. The chance for scattered showers and storms goes up a bit Monday into Wednesday. Highs will run just above seasonal averages early next week.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

More Heat and Humidity Wednesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday was toasty, as Bowling Green’s temperature reached 90°. June starts out on a hot note, but some cooling relief is on the way. Wednesday will be another scorcher! Temps will top out in the low 90s for many. However, a few locations may catch a cooling shower or thundershower late day. Areas north and west of Bowling Green could see an isolated severe storm. A better chance for showers on Thursday, with an isolated severe storm possible. Friday into the weekend looks cooler and mainly dry. Expect a slow warming trend for the first weekend of June. Small rain chances return for the beginning of next week.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
City
Bowling Green, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

A sweet hunt set Friday for Hopkinsville donut tokens

Friday is National Donut Day and to celebrate Journey Church of Hopkinsville will be hiding 100 tokens, each good for a free donut, in several local parks. In a Facebook post, the church said the public can look for the tokens Friday morning in DeBow and Ruff parks on North Drive, Joe Mumford Park on Durrett Avenue, Westside Park behind Sherwin-Williams off Seventh Street, Riverfront Park next to the Hopkinsville Fire Department on First Street and the East Second Street Park behind Booker T. Washington School.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
kcountry1057.com

Ribbon cutting ceremony will commemorate opening of new accessible fishing pier at Green River Lake

FRANKFORT, Ky. (May 31, 2022) – A new fishing pier at Green River Lake State Park is now open for the public to use and enjoy. To commemorate its opening, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources Commissioner Rich Storm will join representatives from project partners, including Friends of Green River Lake, Green River Lake State Park and the Taylor County Tourist Commission, for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. (EDT) on Wednesday, June 1.
FRANKFORT, KY
#Memorial Day#A Better Chance#Wbko#Uv#Warm Breezy#Climate Info
wnky.com

400 Mile Yard Sale is back

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-After two years of uncertainty, the 400 Mile Yard Sale is back and better than ever!. Fr its 18th year, the sale will feature antique stores and small town shops along Highway 68. Communities partake in the four days of fun with families setting up lemonade stands, rummage sales and barn sales.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Pet of the Week: Pride

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Pet of the Week is a new segment on WBKO. Each week you can learn more about adoptable pets from the Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society. Today’s Pet of the Week is Pride, a 10 month old Pitbull mix. Pride is such a sweet boy! He came to us as an owner who surrendered due to no fault of his own. His previous owner did not have the time for him that he deserved. Pride has done extremely well here at our facility! He is very outgoing and walks well on a leash (he likes to pull slightly). He also does very well in our dog play groups. Simply put he’s a good boy who gets along great with dogs! With that said, he is not a fan of cats! We cat tested him at our shelter and he showed aggression towards cats, this was towards kittens and adult cats.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
News Enterprise

How a man and his beloved pet survived a tornado

More than five months after the tornado tore apart parts of Hopkins County, people still are working on picking up their lives. It’s no different for one man from Barnsley and his beloved companion, a dog named Patches. The two narrowly survived the tornado and they still are struggling to survive each day with the help of friends and neighbors.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
WBKO

No New Clothes Pledge

Simpson County Sheriff asks for assistance in stolen debit card case. Bowling Green residents take part in the Murph Challenge in honor of Memorial Day.
SIMPSON COUNTY, KY
WBKO

ABC meteorologists participating in ‘No New Clothes Pledge’

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO’s Ariella Scalese along with other members of ABC’s meteorologist team are taking part in the “No New Clothes Pledge”. The pledge begins June 1 and lasts until Sept. 1. The community, including Good Morning America’s Meteorologist, Ginger Zee, is pausing...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Memorial Day events in the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — This Memorial Day the Tri-State is honoring the men and women of the military who have fought and died for our freedom. Alexander Memorial Park on Mesker Park Drive will hold a service at 9 a.m. Volunteers need to arrive by 8:30 a.m. 2. Sunset Cemetery will hold its service at […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
lakercountry.com

85 mph straight line winds responsible for damage in Adair Co. last week

Over the weekend, the National Weather Service conducted a storm assessment survey across the eastern portion of neighboring Adair County near the Adair-Russell county line from the storms that occurred on Thursday, May 26th, and found that straight line winds of 80 to 85 mph was the culprit of the extensive damage to trees and utility poles.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Hispanic/Latin American exhibit set to open at the Kentucky Museum

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An exhibit featuring visual art created by Hispanic and Latin American Kentuckians will be on display at the Kentucky Museum starting Friday. The exhibit, named “Nuestro Hogar Kentucky, Our Kentucky Home,” is a traveling exhibit that will be shown in every region of the state. Each piece is still being carefully inspected and cataloged as the exhibit is being assembled. For June, they will be displayed here in Bowling Green at the Kentucky Museum on the campus of WKU. The goal of the exhibit is to share Hispanic and Latin American experiences in the commonwealth.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
14news.com

Henderson community gathers in Central Park for Memorial Day ceremony

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson community members gathered at Central Park on Monday morning to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice. The ceremony was held on the park’s lawn that was covered in crosses to honor fallen service men and women. The event included patriotic tunes performed by...
HENDERSON, KY
whopam.com

Oak Grove Spring into Summer draws record crowds

Oak Grove’s Spring into Summer Salutes Fort Campbell was a huge success, bringing in record crowds over two days. Oak Grove Tourism Director Traci Cunningham says 36,000 people rode the rides, watched a concert or enjoyed the event in some other way Saturday and Sunday. Dylan Scott headlined the...
OAK GROVE, KY

