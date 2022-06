The 2022 Women's College World Series begins Thursday, and seven teams will have the opportunity to stop No. 1 seed Oklahoma from repeating. To say the Sooners have dominated would be an understatement. They have run-ruled their opponents in 38 of 56 games this season en route to a 54-2 record. They lead the country in batting average, runs scored and ERA. And they boast the home run queen in Jocelyn Alo, who has homered in four of their five NCAA tournament games thus far.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO