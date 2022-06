POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The City of Point Pleasant announced the annual “Liberty Fest 2022” schedule of events. Liberty Fest will be Sunday, July 3 and Monday, July 4. This year, a second day has been added with “Praise Along the River,” to be held at the Riverfront Park beginning at 6 p.m., on Sunday, July 3. Mayor Brian Billings said at the 2021 Liberty Fest that he along with city council would like to add an additional day in 2022, and hope to see the Liberty Fest grow each year.

POINT PLEASANT, WV ・ 20 HOURS AGO