We may not pay attention to our bathrooms very often, but the truth is they’re the little alcoves we spend a substantial amount of our time in, carrying out our personal activities. It’s probably the only time we’re ever truly alone, and bathrooms are like our own personal zones. Hence amping up our bathroom with essential accessories and handy product designs is quite important. These little products can make a huge difference in our everyday bathroom experience. They not only help us carry out our personal and grooming activities even more easily, but they also help us take care of ourselves and our washrooms a little better! From an unconventional weighing scale designed to look like a set of tiles to a smart eco-friendly shower with a pressure-sensitive floor panel – we’ve curated a whole collection of innovative and functional bathroom accessories for you!

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO