ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

94-year-old NC veteran who lost cousin in WW2 reflects on meaning of Memorial Day

By Maggie Newland
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HNOBd_0ful63VM00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Memorial Day is often called the unofficial start of summer — filled with picnics and pool parties.

But a Raleigh veteran asks us all to take a moment to remember the true meaning of Memorial Day and honor those who sacrificed everything for our country.

“I don’t think too many people really realize what Memorial Day is about,” said Edgar Helmey. “They think it’s a holiday.”

For Helmey, it is much more than that. He proudly served in the Air Force for much of the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s.

What 25 historic battlefields across the South and World look like today

“I flew 11 different aircraft, four of the most historic aircraft the Air Force ever had,” he said.

Helmey flew during the Korean and Vietnam Wars, and at times he worried he wouldn’t make it home.

“I always thought I would be killed in an airplane — I never thought that I would live through it,” he recalled.

At 94, he’s grateful he can tell his story, but many others didn’t come home, like his cousin who was killed fighting in World War II.

Decades later, Helmey wants to make sure those who made the ultimate sacrifice are recognized this Memorial Day.

Here’s how to fly the American flag on Memorial Day

“Memorial Day is not for me,” he explained. “Veterans Day is for me. Memorial Day is for those that’s gone on.”

Still, most veterans know what it’s like to lose someone. Helmey’s senior living community, Magnolia Glen, recently unveiled a Veterans Wall, honoring those who’ve served.

For many, Memorial Day brings back memories of loved ones lost, but no matter how you spend your day, Helmey hopes you’ll take time to reflect on its true meaning.

“It is in memory of those people that gave their lives,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Day#Memorial Day#Ww2#Nc#The Air Force#Korean#American
Fox 46 Charlotte

NC family heartbroken after food truck stolen

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two men in a white truck ripped away one North Carolina family’s dream, and their only way to make money. “Hopefully a miracle comes out of nowhere to hopefully find it,” said Katia Cortes.  Her parents run the food truck Tacos la Chula. After 20 years of working for someone […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
wkml.com

Fayetteville Bakery Among Yelp’s Top 100 Donut Shops in the Country

No surprise for regulars, but a Fayetteville bakery has been named one of the top 100 donut shops in the country, according to Yelp. Friday, June 3 is National Donut Day, and Yelp released its annual Top 100 US Donut Shops list, with Fayetteville’s Superior Bakery coming in at number 26 overall, amongst some seriously elite competitors.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
World War II
Fox 46 Charlotte

NC woman wins $100,000 after buying $1 ticket

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Shirdana Jordan, of Fayetteville, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $100,000 jackpot in Thursday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Jordan bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket using Online Play. She arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect her prize. After required state and federal […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WNCT

State Annual Singing Convention, Benson Sing, celebrating 101 years

BENSON, N.C. (WNCT) – Are you ready to be a star? The 101st State Annual Singing Convention will be held on June 24-26 in the Singing Grove park at 400 East Main Street in Benson. The first two days will feature numerous choirs singing with the last day being used to hold the sing competition. […]
BENSON, NC
WRAL News

Woman shot in Durham on Memorial Day

Durham, N.C. — A woman was shot Monday along Old Chapel Hill Road in Durham. Officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the 5100 block of Old Chapel Hill Road around 7:45 a.m., where they found a woman who was transferred to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. An...
DURHAM, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NC driver charged for taking the NC Tollway despite not driving it

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) — Every time a car passes through these North Carolina toll collection sites while driving the NC Expressway, a camera takes a picture of your license plate and the state sends you a bill. Mona Raymond’s husband got one of these bills. Raymond says, “He’s...
CLAYTON, NC
cbs17

Durham man charged with assaulting officer, damaging jail window

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham man is under arrest after the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said he assaulted a law enforcement officer and damaged the detention center. The sheriff’s office said independent witnesses, claimed on May 29 just after 2 p.m., 30-year-old Phillip George Warmbrod threw a rock at the Durham County Detention Facility, shattering a window. The sheriff’s office said Warmbrod then got into an altercation with a Durham city police officer who responded to the scene.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Johnston Health introduces new name, logo

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnston Health announced its new name and logo on Wednesday to align itself with UNC Health. Starting June 1, the hospital will rename itself UNC Health Johnston. UNC Health introduced its new brand identity in Feb. 2020 as part of an overall transformation strategy. The...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Raleigh to Richmond Corridor awarded federal infrastructure grant

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding the State of North Carolina a $58 million grant to invest in the Raleigh to Richmond Corridor Infrastructure Engineering and Safety Program. The grant is part of the Federal Rail Administration’s Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements grant...
RALEIGH, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

41K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy