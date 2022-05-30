Fatal south St. Louis motorcycle crash upends car

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was carjacked in a Walnut Park East neighborhood Tuesday according to police. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Thrush. Reports say the Uber driver pulled up to the location to pick up a passenger when three men approached his vehicle.
ST. LOUIS – A fire damaged a house Monday in south St. Louis. That fire started around 12 p.m. on Oregon Avenue at Wyoming Street. The original fire alarm reported a person was trapped, but everyone escaped the home safely. The fire was mostly in the back of the two-story building. Investigators are still looking for […]
A St. Louis man was injured on Memorial Day in a motorcycle accident at Hillsboro Victoria Road and Hillsboro Hematite Road in Hillsboro, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 12:54 p.m. Monday afternoon, May 30, Christopher J. Hemmelgarn, 52, of St. Louis was riding a southbound 2021 Harley-Davidson FLTRK...
ST. LOUIS — Swinging at a police officer. Trying to break a window with an electric scooter, and lacerating a leg in the process that required a trip to the hospital. Gesturing to police officers and residents as if they were armed. Pulling a resident’s wig off. Running...
Authorities are investigating two separate drownings in the St. Louis area. One involved a 19-year-old who fell into the water on Memorial Day. The other was a sad ending to the search for a missing hiker from Ballwin.
ST. LOUIS — A man was charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting in south St. Louis earlier this month. DeAndre Wilkes, a 43-year-old Ferguson, Missouri, man, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of an unidentified man on May 14. Police said...
ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a fatal crash in St. Louis early Monday morning. The multi-car crash happened at around 3:11 a.m. in the area of Kingshighway Boulevard and Arsenal Street. One person died in the crash, according to a report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 56-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint in North City Monday. The incident took place around 2:15 a.m. in the 1100 block of Goodfellow Blvd. Reports say the woman was approached by four suspects while trying to complete a “Go Puff” delivery. One...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis police are searching for a man wanted for five burglaries that occurred between Apr. 22 and Apr. 28. Officials say he allegedly stole mail from the Reconnect Real Estate business’s mailbox. Surveillance photos show the suspect appears to walk with a limp.
An 8-year-old rural Kinmundy boy was airlifted from the scene of a four-wheeler crash at his home early Monday night. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say the boy struck a large log and flipped the four wheeler on top of himself with the handle bars landing on his neck. While the boy had no apparent injuries, he was airlifted by Air Evac to a St. Louis hospital to be checked for any head trauma.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Alton Police Department is investigating an attempted carjacking that occurred on Monday afternoon. Police responded to the area of E. Broadway at the Broadway Connector at around 12:44 p.m. An initial investigation showed that the victim drove into Alton from Missouri after driving across the Clark Bridge. They then drove down the Broadway Connector before being stopped at the intersection of E. Broadway.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Lake St. Louis Blvd. exit ramp on eastbound I-70 will be delayed Tuesday night for short durations as MoDOT crews will install an overhead sign truss. MoDOT says the exit ramp is expected to reopen by midnight. Southbound Lake St. Louis Blvd., north of...
