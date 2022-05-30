Fatal south St. Louis motorcycle crash upends car

An 8-year-old rural Kinmundy boy was airlifted from the scene of a four-wheeler crash at his home early Monday night. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say the boy struck a large log and flipped the four wheeler on top of himself with the handle bars landing on his neck. While the boy had no apparent injuries, he was airlifted by Air Evac to a St. Louis hospital to be checked for any head trauma.

