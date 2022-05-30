St. Louis County curbside Greek fest enters final day

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – Greek food is on the menu in Town and Country today. The Assumption Greek Orthodox Church is hosting its annual festival.

This year, it’s curbside only. You can order online at STLGreekfest.com . Then pick up your order at the church.

The church is on Des Peres Road near I-270 in Town and Country. Today is the last day of the festival. You can place your orders from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm.

