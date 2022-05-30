Aquaport in Maryland Heights opens after major renovations

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Pools around the St. Louis area are opening for warmer weather this Memorial Day. Aquaport in Maryland Heights is one of those public pools that’s open after some major renovations last year.

Aquaport in Maryland Heights is among the public pools opening Saturday. The attraction has multiple water slides, a lazy river and much more.

If you’re not a resident of Maryland Heights, you have to buy a ticket online to get in. Tickets are only available 24 hours prior to each day. If you would like to purchase a ticket or look into potential lifeguard opportunities at Aquaport, click here .

