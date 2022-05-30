ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aquaport in Maryland Heights opens after major renovations

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Pools around the St. Louis area are opening for warmer weather this Memorial Day. Aquaport in Maryland Heights is one of those public pools that’s open after some major renovations last year.

St. Louis city pools, Aquaport open up for the summer; lifeguards wanted

Aquaport in Maryland Heights is among the public pools opening Saturday. The attraction has multiple water slides, a lazy river and much more.

If you’re not a resident of Maryland Heights, you have to buy a ticket online to get in. Tickets are only available 24 hours prior to each day. If you would like to purchase a ticket or look into potential lifeguard opportunities at Aquaport, click here .

RFT (Riverfront Times)

Nelly’s Former Mansion Owned by Alleged Cult

A church accused of being a cult is the new owner of the crumbling Wildwood mansion previously owned by rap superstar Nelly. According to St. Louis County property records, the St. Louis-based Kingdom of God Global Church bought the 10,000 square foot, Tuscan-style pad near Hidden Valley last year. It is hardly the church's only high-value holding in the area.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
KMOV

Metro East communities upset after some graves go flagless on Memorial Day

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Some families in the Metro East are upset at a local cemetery where their loved ones are buried won’t have flags flying in the breeze. The Sunset Hills Cemetery in Glen Carbon, Illinois is flagless over the weekend. The owners of the cemetery said there aren’t enough volunteers to place the flags but a large group of volunteers were ready to help when they were told the plans were called off.
GLEN CARBON, IL
Awesome 92.3

A State Park In Missouri Is In Running For The Best In Camping

I have an extended family member who likes to take a ride in his RV. If he could ever keep his RV running, he would love to travel the Show Me State. There a quite a lot of State Parks with some beautiful scenery and have great places to camp, and sleep in your RV. One of those State Parks in Johnson Shut-In State Park and it is in the running for the best State Park.
SEDALIA, MO
Washington Missourian

Hoffmanns buy Hillermann Nursery, Schulte’s Bakery

The Hoffmann Family of Companies is in the process of finalizing deals to purchase two Washington institutions. The corporation plans to add Hillermann Nursery & Florist to the Hoffman Family of Companies on June 1 and Schulte’s Bakery soon after, according to Don Simon, the Hoffmann CEO of the Missouri operations.
WASHINGTON, MO
FOX 2

St. Louis’ new recycling plan starts today

ST. LOUIS – The City of St. Louis’ plan to clean up its image when it comes to recycling starts Tuesday. That plan includes the return of the city’s recycling program and a crackdown on illegal dumpers. The city also wants to be strategic with its trash pick-up.   City of St. Louis Operations Manager […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
