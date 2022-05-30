ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Dealing with the swings of an uncertain future

By Phil Blair
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22tjtO_0ful4rBV00

Just about every day, I’ve been hearing from major employers who complain about feeling they’re being taken advantage of by current employees and applicants.

They talk about too many applicants making unreasonable demands for increased salaries and inflated titles. They talk about how difficult it’s been to hire and to keep their best and brightest — and highest paid.

To be clear, I’m all for finding and keeping the right job at the right time with the right compensation package. Work toward that goal until you find it.

But keep your eyes wide open, because a pendulum that swings one way will eventually swing the other.

Employers and their HR data bases have long memories, so there’s no good reason to burn bridges when or if you decide to go elsewhere. Likewise, there’s no good reason to leave a negative impression with a company whose offer you declined.

Know that every employer keeps copious notes about their interaction with job applicants. They make every effort to learn the applicant’s style of negotiating, and whether they were professional and respectful.

Technology will eventually reduce need for employees

That said, let’s take a closer at that swinging pendulum.

Savvy executives are eagerly awaiting advances in technology that will eventually reduce their need for having so many employees.

Within the next five years or even less, robots and artificial intelligence (AI) surely will replace a huge number of human jobs. This applies to virtually every industry as well as to low-skill manufacturing jobs.

As just one example, have you noticed those self-order kiosks at more and more fast-food restaurants?

While today’s employees may be excited about remote and hybrid jobs, tomorrow’s job-seekers will need to keep something else in mind: If they’re fighting to get their job classified as fully-remote or even hybrid, there’s an ugly outcome looming.

Right now, higher wages benefit employees. But many business owners look at that trend differently.

If your job can be done with you residing dozens or hundreds of miles from the office, why can’t it be done by someone who lives thousands of miles away? Think of the millions of people living in Third World countries who would greatly appreciate having your job.

The generous pay increases you’re getting now could dissipate just as quickly as more companies speed up their outsourcing of jobs to much lower-paying countries.

Yes, there are awkward tradeoffs.

But the challenges of accents due to English as a second language and far-flung time zones are all being addressed. At our company, Peru has become the hotbed for corporate call centers. Who would’ve ever thought? Not me.

Next is the impending probability — not the possibility — of a recession. Look at the current rate of inflation, the huge drop in the stock market, the cost of housing. The escalating war in Ukraine.

So, eyes wide open.

It may not be the market you see now

In the near future, you may want to re-enter the job market and it may not be the market you see now.

When the economy turns back to an employer’s market, will you have been dismissed as cocky and over-confident when you left your last job? Were you less than pleasant when you dealt with HR’s recruiters or headhunters?

Did you make unrealistic demands to your employer or during negotiations for a new job?

How likely is it that your job will either disappear to another country or to robots and/or AI?

As a fairly new employee, don’t forget that unless you’ve been invaluable to the company, you’ll be the first to go when layoffs begin. Last in, first out.

And if you’re thinking about staying out of the job market until you’re ready, think about getting established in a company before that slowdown begins.

Make sure your skills as such that you are not easily replaced by a robot or a distant employee.

Be prepared for the job-market pendulum to swing in a way that’s not as favorable to you as it is now.

As I’ve said before, careers are not a sprint. Take one step at a time, and keep your eyes wide open.

Blair is co-founder of Manpower Staffing and author of “Job Won.”

pblair@manpowersd.com

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

The job market is still hot — for now

Layoffs hit a record low in April as employers tried to keep their existing workforce. Job openings and voluntary departures (or "quits") were near all-time highs. Workers still have considerable leverage, according to economists. But Federal Reserve policy could dampen employer demand. Workers continue to benefit from a hot job...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Jobs in America

A recent Gallup poll found that 14% of Americans in the workforce say they are either somewhat dissatisfied or completely dissatisfied with their job, as of 2021. This is the highest percentage of job dissatisfaction since 2013. Long hours, low pay, frustrating bosses, little room to advance, and a poor company culture can make getting […]
RETAIL
marketplace.org

Wages are still rising. Because employers are still feeling the pressure to pay more.

The new starting pay for hourly workers at Apple is $22 an hour — at least — after the company increased its compensation budget, according to The Wall Street Journal. Target made a similar announcement back in February. This all tracks, of course, because wages are still rising in this economy as employers across the board feel pressure to pay more. How long that pressure might last, however, is an open question.
RETAIL
24/7 Wall St.

Careers With the Worst Job Security

In an era of historic inflation and growing concerns over a potential recession, the job market remains a bright spot in the U.S. economy. The national jobless rate stands at 3.6%, its lowest point since the beginning of the pandemic and closely in line with pre-pandemic lows. Despite a tight labor market overall, certain occupations […]
ECONOMY
foodlogistics.com

The Great Reshuffling Puts Frontline Jobs First

When the calendar turned to 2022, it’s like it flipped a switch in the job market. After two years of Americans facing lockdowns, furloughs, business closures and having to choose between their job or kids’ e-learning, the New Year meant New Opportunities. And, for the supply chain industry,...
JOBS
24/7 Wall St.

The American City Where The Most People Own Their Homes

The housing market in the U.S. has been transformed over the last two years. Across the nation, home prices have risen by about 20% year over previous year, according to the S&P Case-Shiller Index. In some cities, the figure is above 25%. Among the triggers of the new housing market is low mortgage rates (which […]
REAL ESTATE
Daily Mail

Number of Americans quitting their jobs remains near all-time high at 4.4M in April as job openings far exceed applicants: Layoffs hit record low as employers cling to scarce workers

The number of Americans quitting their jobs remains near an all-time high as plentiful opportunities entice workers to seek out better pay and working conditions, new data show. In April, 4.4 million US workers voluntarily quit their jobs, a slight decline from the record high of 4.5 million set in...
BUSINESS
TheConversationAU

National income is climbing, but the share going to wages is shrinking: 6 graphs that explain the economy

Australia’s economy edged closer back towards normal in the three months to March, growing by 0.8% in the quarter (which is towards the upper end of economic growth before COVID hit in early 2020) and 3.3% over the year to the March (which is somewhat higher than before the pandemic). The economy is now 4.5% bigger than before the COVID pandemic started. This is a stronger recovery than experienced in the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, South Korea and Canada. Japan’s economy remains smaller than it was before COVID. Consumer spending grew an impressive 1.5% in the March...
BUSINESS
Jae Monique

What Experts Predict Will Unfold in the Future of Real Estate

Increasing concerns among Americans regarding the shape of our economy have evoked a nationwide conversation about the forthcoming conditions of the real estate market. These discussions have prompted specialists such as real estate experts to develop projections about the market’s anticipated state.
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
18K+
Followers
62K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy