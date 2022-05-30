ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

The May 2022 new moon will make you speak your mind

By Kyle Thomas
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

A new moon in Gemini sings in the night on May 30, 2022. New moons bring fresh starts, opportunities and new beginnings for us to explore. Prepare for to seize the day, meet new people and have tons of fun with your closest friends.

The new moon will take place at 7:30 A.M. (Eastern). New moons occur 12 to 13 times a year and mark significant new beginnings in the lunar cycle. Symbolically, they help us to establish new patterns and open a doorway in our lives depending on where they fall for our Rising and Sun signs .

New moons are strongest immediately after the lunation—never before—and linger open for about a week after they occur. The events that occur and actions that take place in the time after the new moon often come to culmination at the corresponding full moon six months later in the same exact zodiac sign. This lunation will be a new moon in Gemini (9 degrees). The energy of this Air sign will energize our lives.

Prepare for fun and excitement with the new moon in Gemini.
Getty Images
Let exhilarating new ideas fill your mind, Aries! The new moon will energize your sector of communications and learning. Not only will you be able to take on important writing, speaking, advertising or branding initiatives, but you’ll have a passionate vision you want to declare to the world. This same new moon could also get you ready to step out of town, so if you can take a quick getaway to a nearby locale, you’ll be glad that you did!

TAURUS (APRIL 20 – MAY 20)

You’re always quite focused on money, Taurus, but the upcoming new moon could even have you more energized about it than usual! This lunation could bring a new job offer, raise, side-hustle or lucrative client. Focus on your finances and consider how you can build greater wealth in the year to come.

GEMINI (MAY 21 – JUNE 20)

Step into the center of the ring, you’re the main event, Gemini! As the new moon falls in your zodiac sign, you’ll have a sudden open doorway to pursue your greatest personal goals, plans and desires. Consider the patterns you’d like to build toward in the year to come and get moving toward them now. The universe is working in your favor.

It’s time for some relaxation, solitude and pampering, Cancer. The new moon will be having you a bit burnt out, so you’ll be eager to lie low and recharge your batteries. Don’t push too hard—let yourself go with the flow. This is an excellent time to daydream, brainstorm and focus on how you can improve your mental and physical health.

LEO (JULY 23 – AUGUST 22)

Let us hear you roar, Leo! As the new moon jazzes up your social life, you’ll be feeling eager to show everybody how hot, sexy and popular you truly are! Networking, attending events or even online dating are quite lucky for you now, so get connected and have fun.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23 – SEPTEMBER 22)

Reach toward your next greatest milestones, Virgo. As the new moon kisses the crown of your sky, you’ll be quite focused on your ambitions and professional life. A promotion or new job offer from a competitive firm could pop up near this time. Also, rewards for previously completed work done well could give you plenty of applause.

Embrace your sassy side with the new moon in Gemini.
Getty Images
Open your mind and perspective, Libra. As the new moon energizes your expansion zone, you’ll be feeling ready to explore everything that life has to offer. Some Libras may decide to travel near this time or instead to go back to school. If you’re feeling a spiritual vibe, open up your heart and align with the universe.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23 – NOVEMBER 21)

Where do you stand in your significant relationships, Scorpio? As the new moon energizes your sector of shared assets and intimacy, you could be negotiating a new way of operating together. A settlement, inheritance, bonus or line of credit could also be approved near this time.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21)

Partnership will take you far now, Sagittarius. As the new moon aligns you within your relationships, you may decide it’s time to move in, make a long-term promise or go your separate ways! Teamwork and collaboration are also super beneficial now.

Prepare to get hella busy, Capricorn! As the new moon ignites your productivity sector, you’ll be seeing a flurry of activity in your daily routine. Do your best to align your best work-life balance now. If looking for a new job or to take on more milestone projects with your employer, look now. This is also an auspicious period to improve your fitness, diet or physical health.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20 – FEBRUARY 18)

Passion, sex, romance, oh my! As the new moon smiles gorgeously upon you, get ready for a flame within your heart. Dating, courtship, fun, hobbies, creativity, sports and games will all be on the top of your mind. This is one of the most significant periods of the year for single Aquarians to put themselves out there or for committed couples to reignite their flame or try for a child.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20)

It’s time to nestle up at home, Pisces. As the new moon energizes your family and domestic sphere, you could suddenly be moving or fixing up your space. If you’d like to spend some time with your kindred or are required to step in for a big family situation, do so with grace.

Connect with friends during the new moon in Gemini.
Getty Images
Gemini is the third zodiac sign on the wheel and aligns with communication. It encourages us to form opinions of the world and stimulates our immediate surroundings. Our daily activity, particularly in our immediate vicinity with neighbors, siblings and friends will be especially important to us. We will enjoy this social vibe, as we are curious about the world and eager to write, speak, post, text and connect with others.

The new moon will take place at 7:30 A.M. (Eastern) on May 30, 2022. As for astrological aspects for this lunation, Mars and Jupiter, which are presently conjunct, harmonize with the new moon. This should bring a great sense of passion, excitement and optimism to our lives. Projects, plans and relationships initiated now will be exhilarating and will have luck on their side—especially if they are launched or begin after Mercury retrograde ends on June 3, 2022.

Mercury, the planetary ruler of this lunation, is unfortunately clashing with Saturn, though, which means we may have heavy thoughts or obstacles to face—particularly within the mind and in our communications. Luckily, Mercury is smiling upon Neptune and Pluto, which will gift us a sense of compassion and a persuasive power to sidestep rock blocks and difficulties if they are to arise. The actions that are taken near this time will likely manifest near the full moon in Gemini (16 degrees) on December 7, 2022.

Kyle Thomas is a globally recognized pop culture astrologer who has been featured in “Access Hollywood,” E! Entertainment, NBC & ABC television, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Hulu, Bustle, Elite Daily, Marie Claire and more. He is known for his cosmic guidance for celebrities, business executives and prominent influencers. His work harnesses the power of the stars in regards to entertainment lifestyle and trends affecting people worldwide. For more information, visit KyleThomasAstrology.com .

New York Post

New York Post

