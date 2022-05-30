Vista sees progress in second year of homeless plan

Ten homeless people in Vista have been placed in permanent homes and 28 people stayed 418 nights in motel rooms through a voucher program over the past two years, Vista City Council members were told in a May 24 update on the Strategic Plan to Address Homelessness.

The plan was adopted in March 2020 and was followed by contracts with Exodus Recovery, Inc. for case management, North County Lifeline for homeless prevention services, Alliance for Regional Solutions for shelter beds at La Posada in Carlsbad and Haven House in Escondido, and ElderHelp of San Diego for a home-share program.

Results of a countywide count of homeless people released last week found 41 people from Vista were in the Carlsbad and Escondido shelters on the night of the count while 76 people were outdoors without shelter for a total of 117 homeless people in the city. Over the past 18 months, 72 people from Vista were in the two shelters for an accumulated total of 3,577 nights, staff members told the council.

In the last 18 months, Exodus has engaged 289 clients, with 89 new people in the last six months. ElderCare has four people in its home-share program and one person going through a trial period, though the program is expected to get more applicants once it becomes better known, according to the staff report.

North County Lifeline's homeless prevention program has assisted 47 families for a total of 145 residents, with an average distribution of $3,321 to each family. The program has $58,000 remaining, and city staff recommends continuing the program with more funding.

The City Council approved a $50,000 voucher program last year that has provided motel rooms for 28 people who were being assisted in a search for permanent housing, and staff members also are recommending that program continue.

Over the last 18 months, the city's homeless resources have tripled in size and now includes more outreach workers, a homeless outreach vehicle, the motel voucher program and a $1.8 million encampment resolution grant from the state, according to the report.

The grant has funded the removal of 45 tons of trash from 288 encampments in the city's biological preserve overlay over the past 18 months.

The grant also has funded two care managers, a housing navigator and a community health worker, rental assistance for up to 40 people and flexible funding for bus passes, food, hygiene supplies and other items and rental assistance for up to 40 people.

The city's outreach program found 62 percent of people living without shelter in Vista were male, with an average age of 43.

After the presentation, Councilmember John Franklin noted the variety of programs in Vista and said the city has never rejected a homeless solution it was presented.

Councilmember Corinna Contreras said the conversation around homelessness has changed for the better and said she was happy to hear of the progress that's been made, but stressed that the city needs more affordable housing and a safe parking site for people who live in vehicles.

Councilmember Joe Green said the report showed there were some things to celebrate, but also a need to do more.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .