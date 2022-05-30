Carlsbad budget includes new programs, more employees

Carlsbad's 2022-23 budget includes new programs, additional employees and environmental projects. (Union-Tribune)

Carlsbad got its first look this week at a nearly $200 million general fund budget that includes money for new programs, additional employees and environmental projects in the fiscal year that begins July 1.

The general fund budget proposed for fiscal 2022-23 anticipates $198.8 million in total revenue, which is a $20 million increase from the $178.8 million in revenue in the budget adopted for fiscal 2021-22. Expenditures anticipated in the year ahead are $182.7 million, compared to $175.9 million in 2021-22.

City Council members agreed last week to have staffers bring the proposed budget back for final approval at a June 14 public meeting, but not everyone was happy with the numbers. Mayor Matt Hall, generally the most fiscally conservative of the five, pushed for less spending in light of rising inflation and the possibility of a recession.

"I would suggest we are overly optimistic on revenues and extremely under on expenditures," Hall said. "When things go wrong, they go wrong in a big way. This is too optimistic for me at this moment."

City administrators warned the council last month that expenditures appear to be outpacing revenues in a five-year forecast, and that the budget could see a deficit in a few more years. However, council members rejected a 1 percent sales tax hike proposed for citywide ballot later this year, saying they would rather tighten their belts.

Councilmember Peder Norby expressed a different view, saying Carlsbad has a balanced budget, increasing reserves and has always managed to avoid deficits.

"I think we are doing well," Norby said. "I do see headwinds, and we need to be cautious."

Construction costs are "through the roof" in addition to the worrisome inflation, but Carlsbad has adapted to past economic downturns and can do it again, he said.

"If in a year or two we have massive disruptions in the economy, I have faith we can adapt to that," Norby said.

The budget includes money for a new park ranger program, more lifeguards, and expanded arts and culture activities. There's funding for new environmental efforts such as phasing out single-use plastics.

A total of 24 new full-time positions could start July 1 if the final budget is approved next month. About 70 percent of those are police, fire and lifeguard positions, and the others would work in utilities, housing, and data and technology positions.

Former Carlsbad Councilmember Mark Packard, who chose not to seek a fifth term in 2018, attended the meeting to ask the city to budget more money for efforts to trench the downtown railroad tracks, a project he pursued while in office. Carlsbad has been working with North County Transit District and the San Diego Association of Governments on the idea, which would improve safety, reduce noise and increase property values along the tracks in the Village and Barrio neighborhoods.

Norby, whose council district includes the Village and Barrio, suggested the council set aside $3 million from the budget reserves to cover the city's share of costs for additional studies needed to advance the trench project. Most of the money for construction, which could cost more than $400 million, would be available from state and federal grants once the preliminary work is finished.

However, Norby's motion failed on a 2-2 vote, with Councilmembers Priya Bhat-Patel and Teresa Acosta opposed. Mayor Matt Hall abstained because he owns property near the tracks.

The council agreed to add one change to the budget by restoring the Police Department's GUIDE program, which provides counseling to at-risk students in elementary and middle schools. The acronym stands for Greater Understanding through Intervention, Diversification and Education. The program will add $130,000 to the annual budget.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .