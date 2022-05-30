ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

Carlsbad budget includes new programs, more employees

By Phil Diehl
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QJeIV_0ful4omY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10E9Mw_0ful4omY00
Carlsbad's 2022-23 budget includes new programs, additional employees and environmental projects. (Union-Tribune)

Carlsbad got its first look this week at a nearly $200 million general fund budget that includes money for new programs, additional employees and environmental projects in the fiscal year that begins July 1.

The general fund budget proposed for fiscal 2022-23 anticipates $198.8 million in total revenue, which is a $20 million increase from the $178.8 million in revenue in the budget adopted for fiscal 2021-22. Expenditures anticipated in the year ahead are $182.7 million, compared to $175.9 million in 2021-22.

City Council members agreed last week to have staffers bring the proposed budget back for final approval at a June 14 public meeting, but not everyone was happy with the numbers. Mayor Matt Hall, generally the most fiscally conservative of the five, pushed for less spending in light of rising inflation and the possibility of a recession.

"I would suggest we are overly optimistic on revenues and extremely under on expenditures," Hall said. "When things go wrong, they go wrong in a big way. This is too optimistic for me at this moment."

City administrators warned the council last month that expenditures appear to be outpacing revenues in a five-year forecast, and that the budget could see a deficit in a few more years. However, council members rejected a 1 percent sales tax hike proposed for citywide ballot later this year, saying they would rather tighten their belts.

Councilmember Peder Norby expressed a different view, saying Carlsbad has a balanced budget, increasing reserves and has always managed to avoid deficits.

"I think we are doing well," Norby said. "I do see headwinds, and we need to be cautious."

Construction costs are "through the roof" in addition to the worrisome inflation, but Carlsbad has adapted to past economic downturns and can do it again, he said.

"If in a year or two we have massive disruptions in the economy, I have faith we can adapt to that," Norby said.

The budget includes money for a new park ranger program, more lifeguards, and expanded arts and culture activities. There's funding for new environmental efforts such as phasing out single-use plastics.

A total of 24 new full-time positions could start July 1 if the final budget is approved next month. About 70 percent of those are police, fire and lifeguard positions, and the others would work in utilities, housing, and data and technology positions.

Former Carlsbad Councilmember Mark Packard, who chose not to seek a fifth term in 2018, attended the meeting to ask the city to budget more money for efforts to trench the downtown railroad tracks, a project he pursued while in office. Carlsbad has been working with North County Transit District and the San Diego Association of Governments on the idea, which would improve safety, reduce noise and increase property values along the tracks in the Village and Barrio neighborhoods.

Norby, whose council district includes the Village and Barrio, suggested the council set aside $3 million from the budget reserves to cover the city's share of costs for additional studies needed to advance the trench project. Most of the money for construction, which could cost more than $400 million, would be available from state and federal grants once the preliminary work is finished.

However, Norby's motion failed on a 2-2 vote, with Councilmembers Priya Bhat-Patel and Teresa Acosta opposed. Mayor Matt Hall abstained because he owns property near the tracks.

The council agreed to add one change to the budget by restoring the Police Department's GUIDE program, which provides counseling to at-risk students in elementary and middle schools. The acronym stands for Greater Understanding through Intervention, Diversification and Education. The program will add $130,000 to the annual budget.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
Coast News

Provide feedback on the new orange contrast striping in Carlsbad

Caltrans and SANDAG Build NCC crews recently completed new temporary orange contrast striping on Interstate 5 (I-5) in the City of Carlsbad from Palomar Airport Road to State Route 78 (SR 78). The Build NCC project team is seeking your feedback on this new striping pilot project. Provide your feedback...
CARLSBAD, CA
NBC San Diego

Construction Begins for Midway District's New Homeless Shelter

Construction is now underway for a new homeless shelter that would house up to 150 people in San Diego’s Midway District. Located near the San Diego County Health and Human Services Complex, the upcoming shelter will provide behavioral health services and other resources once it’s in full motion. While there, residents will have access to hot meals, showers, restrooms, laundry facilities and storage for their belongings.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Budget#Budget Deficits#Economy#Balanced Budget#Union Tribune#City Council
northcountydailystar.com

City of Carlsbad ‘Skip the Stuff’ Law Takes Effect

Good news for the environment and for Carlsbad residents tired of accumulating unneeded plastic utensils after ordering takeout: A new city law is taking effect June 1 aimed at reducing the amount of unused and unwanted single-use plastics that end up in landfills each year when people get food to go.
CBS 8

Construction begins on new 150-person shelter in the Midway area

SAN DIEGO — City and county leaders gathered Tuesday morning to mark the beginning of construction on a new low-barrier shelter in the Midway neighborhood that will be able to serve up-to 150 unsheltered individuals. The County of San Diego, City of San Diego, San Diego Housing Commission and...
San Diego Business Journal

Affordable Housing is His Family’s Business

Jimmy Silverwood figures he was born into the business he will take over as president of. Silverwood’s father started the company in 1992. “I grew up on tractors at job sites,” Silverwood said. “I spent a lot of time in my father’s office throughout the years.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

San Diego to Consider New Rules for Beach Bonfires

SAN DIEGO - The City of San Diego could soon be enacting some new rules about bonfires. Mission Beach resident Mike Hornung tells NBC 7 he sees the problems with the bonfires first hand during daily walks with his dog. “A lot of times people don’t put them out and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

More than Two Dozen Complaints filed against City of La Mesa Last Year

LA MESA - More than two dozen mistreatment claims have been filed against the City of La Mesa in the last year. The San Diego Union-Tribune reports the 27 claims against the city include misconduct and property damage by city employees. Only five of the investigations have been closed and...
LA MESA, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

San Diego’s downtown skyline changes again!

San Diego continues to grow. Over the years, our city’s downtown skyline keeps changing, becoming wider, denser, more varied. Some of the new construction has been along the waterfront. I was out on a slow Embarcadero walk today when my eyes did a double take. I couldn’t believe how...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
18K+
Followers
62K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy