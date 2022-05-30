ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Joe Rogan opposes gun control: ‘Only criminals are gonna have them’

By Ariel Zilber
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yuLzB_0ful4ntp00

Joe Rogan blasted calls to ban guns in the wake of the Texas elementary school massacre, saying that if the government moved to take away firearms then “only criminals” would have them.

Rogan defended his opposition to gun control after gunman Salvador Ramos 18, shot dead 19 students and two teachers last week at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

“It’s like, how do you stop that? No one knows how to stop that,” he said during an interview with scientist Lex Fridman Thursday on an episode of his Spotify podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

“What is the answer? Is the answer to take everyone’s guns? Well, they’re not gonna give their guns up. Only criminals are gonna have guns. It’s not gonna be a good situation.”

Rogan added that he doesn’t think it’s smart “to take all the guns away from people and give all the power to the government.”

“We see how they are with an armed populace, they still have a tendency towards totalitarianism.”

Rogan continued: “And the more increased power and control you have over people, the easier it is for them to do what they do.”

“And it’s a natural inclination, when you’re a person in power, to try to hold more power and acquire more power.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lFoXe_0ful4ntp00
An 18-year-old student shot and killed 19 other students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, last week.
ZUMA24.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35D0HZ_0ful4ntp00
Mementos decorate a makeshift memorial for the shooting victims outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

Rogan made his comments in the aftermath of last week’s massacre at at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in which gunman Salvador Ramos 18, shot dead 19 students and two teachers.

Anger has swelled in recent days after it was learned that local police failed to confront the gunman soon enough.

Former NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton says it is “mind-boggling” how much Texas authorities mishandled last week’s school massacre .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JFqJJ_0ful4ntp00
The mass shooting in Texas has reignited national debate about gun control.
AP

Uvalde authorities have come under intense scrutiny for their handling of the massacre.

Police did not enter Robb Elementary School for more than 90 minutes after arriving at the campus, where a deranged teenager fatally shot his innocent victims with an AR-15 assault rifle.

The mass shooting, which took place just days after 10 black people were killed at a supermarket in Buffalo, has once again reignited national debate about gun control.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27gAlm_0ful4ntp00
Crime scene tape surrounds Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 25, 2022.
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File

Rogan has expressed his opposition to gun control in years past. In 2013, he tweeted: “This country has a mental health problem disguised as a gun problem and a tyranny problem disguised as a security problem.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Joe Rogan branded a ‘moron’ after claiming it’s ‘wise’ not to take guns away from owners

Joe Rogan has been called out after wading into the debate on gun control in the US, after 19 children and two adults were killed in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.On Tuesday 24 May, 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos opened fire at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School.Officials said Ramos entered the school with a military-grade arsenal of guns and as many as 660 rounds inside high-capacity ammunition magazines, before opening fire.The findings revealed how the shooter was able to purchase such weaponry without alerting law enforcement.Soon after the incident, a number of US celebrities reacted to the shooting, with many...
UVALDE, TX
Tampa Bay Times

Fact-checking Marco Rubio claim that no guns used in mass shootings were bought online

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio said stringent gun regulations would not prevent crimes like the May 24 shooting in Uvalde, Texas. “There hasn’t been a single of these mass shootings that have been purchased at a gun show or on the internet,” Rubio said on May 25. “If people want to do it, we can have that debate, but don’t link it to these horrible events. They have nothing to do with it.”
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Entertainment
Uvalde, TX
Entertainment
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Buffalo, TX
Uvalde, TX
Government
UPI News

70 missing children, human trafficking victims found in Texas operation

May 31 (UPI) -- A U.S. Homeland Security investigation, called Operation Lost Souls, has recovered 70 missing children in western Texas. The children, ranging in ages from 10 to 17, included victims of sex trafficking and were found over a three-week investigation that started in late April, according to Homeland Security Investigations.
TEXAS STATE
TheStreet

Elon Musk Chooses Sides on Gun Control Debate

Elon Musk is the most influential CEO in the world. The mogul with 95 million followers on Twitter is determined to use his platform to weigh in on public debates, whatever they may be. In recent months, the CEO of the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Rogan
Fox News

Gun control activist on MSNBC claims gun ownership is wrapped up in identity of 'masculinity' and 'racism'

Gun control activist Igor Volsky criticized gun culture as racist and built on misleading ideas about masculinity while appearing on MSNBC’s "The Mehdi Hasan Show." On Sunday, guest host Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with Volsky on the National Rifle Association (NRA) proceeding with its annual convention following the Texas mass shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers. Because it featured prominent speakers such as Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and former President Donald Trump, Mohyeldin questioned whether the NRA had a hold over the Republican Party.
TEXAS STATE
MSNBC

‘Hunting human beings’: Outrage at GOP for blocking gun control after Texas school massacre

Amidst renewed calls for action against gun violence, top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer is slamming his Republican colleagues for blocking gun safety legislation. MSNBC’s Ari Melber explains how this pattern is not new and interviews former DNC chair and Vermont governor Howard Dean and former Sandy Hook library clerk Mary Ann Jacob about what needs to get done to protect Americans from gun violence. Dean asserts, “This is hunting human beings. And these weapons are completely unnecessary.” May 25, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Guns#Nypd#Robb Elementary School#Spotify
Indy100

The Onion blankets its entire front page with infamous anti-gun headline

Satirical newspaper The Onion published 21 identical headlines on mass shootings to make a point about gun control, following the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas. "'No way to prevent this' says only nation where this happens regularly" the headline reads on all 21 stories. While the headline remains the same across each story, they're all about a different mass shooting that has occurred in the US. Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe copy of each story remains nearly identical besides the number of victims and location with The Onion poking fun at the extremely serious...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

NRA calls Texas school shooting massacre ‘the act of a lone, deranged criminal’

The National Rifle Association has called the Texas elementary school shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers “the act of a lone, deranged criminal”.The gun rights group, who is often blamed by critics for standing in the way of meaningful legislation to reform gun policies, released a statement on the shooting on Wednesday.“Our deepest sympathies are with the families and victims involved in this horrific and evil crime. On behalf of our members, we salute the courage of school officials, first responders and others who offered their support and services,” the statement read.And the group added: “Although an...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Video re-emerges of Ted Cruz grinning as he fries bacon on same gun model used by Texas school shooter

As Ted Cruz faces criticism for his response to the mass shooting that left 19 children and 2 adults dead in Uvalde, Texas, a video has re-emerged showing the Republican senator frying and eating bacon on the same type of gun apparently used by the shooter.In the 2015 clip, which was released while he was running for president, Mr Cruz smirkingly introduces a method for cooking breakfast: wrapping strips of bacon around the muzzle of an AR-15 assault-style rifle and “cooking” it with the heat of gunfire.“Mmmm,” he says, eating the results, “machine-gun bacon.”It has been reported that two...
UVALDE, TX
Reason.com

The Senate's Latest Gun Bill Will Fail, but Not Because of the Filibuster

The wanton killing of 19 students and two teachers during a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, last week has jump-started efforts on Capitol Hill to pass legislation combating gun violence in the United States. Democrats have a razor-thin majority in the Senate, and Republicans have so far opposed their leading proposals. Proponents of strict new gun laws are arguing that if the Senate fails to pass a gun bill, it will be because a minority of mostly-Republican senators filibustered the effort.
UVALDE, TX
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
34K+
Followers
28K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy