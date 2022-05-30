ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twins vs. Tigers prediction: Bet on Dylan Bundy, visitors

By Stitches
It may be sunny in Carolina but make no mistake there is a Hurricane warning in effect. Let’s Go Rangers!

Heading back to Detroit. Won with the Guardians there on Saturday. Minnesota invades Motown.

Dylan Bundy faced the Tigers in Minnesota and limited the Cats to one run over 5 ²/₃ innings. Beau Brieske throws for the home team. Six starts for Beau, still nothing in the win column. Quick hook in Minny last week. Pulled after four frames after allowing two runs. Brieske has surrendered eight runs in his last 9¹/₃. Play 10 units on “King Kong” Bundy and the Twinkies.

Dylan Bundy
No, Stitches may not be “completely normal” like Jacob deGrom. But the wins have become the “new normal.” The Red Sox devoured the Orioles, 12-2. Bruce Zimmerman watched five balls leave Fenway while Nick Pivetta went six for the W. Then the Astros hung on to sink the Mariners, 2-1. Seattle loaded the bases in the ninth but Ryan “Houdini” Pressly got Luis Torrens to hit into a game-ending double play. We turned two as well. Up +676 vanbiesbroucks.

