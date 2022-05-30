Bob Dylan’s Original Lyric Sheet for ‘Like a Rolling Stone’ and ‘Mr. Tambourine Man’ Expected To Sell for a Huge Price

With his originally lyric sheet for “Like a Rolling Stone” and “Mr. Tambourine Man” now available for purchase, Bob Dylan’s two tracks are expected to sell for a huge price.

According to TMZ, the lyric sheet for Bob Dylan’s “Like a Rolling Stone” is being sold by Moments in Time for the price of $1,375,000. Meanwhile, “Mr. Tambourine Man” has a price tag of $425,000. Both singles were notably dropped in 1965 and were featured on two different albums. “Like a Rolling Stone” is available on Dylan’s “Highway 61 Revisited” and “Mr. Tambourine Man” is heard on the “Bringing it All Back Home.”

Rolling Stone magazine once dubbed “Like a Rolling Stone” the single greatest song of all time. It is now #4, with Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” being #1.

TMZ goes on to further reveal that Bob Dylan’s team sold the lyric sheets to a collector more than a decade now and they are now going up for sale to the public.

Bob Dylan Shares Details About His Creative Process

While speaking to AARP in 2021, Bob Dylan opened up about his creative process and what really inspires his music. “Once you think you know the song, then you have to go and see how other people have done it,” Dylan explained. “One version led to another until we were starting to assimilate even Harry James’ arrangements. Or even Perez Prado’s.”

Dylan also spoke about his pedal steel player. “He can play anything from hillbilly to bebop. There are only two guitars in there, and one is just playing the pulse. Stand-up bass is playing orchestrated moving lines. It’s almost like folk music in a way.”

Dylan went on to share that he could only write those songs in one way. This was just live on the floor with a very small number of microphones. “No headphones, no overdubs, no vocal booth, no separate tracking. I know it’s the old-fashioned way, but to me, it’s the only way that would have worked for songs like this.”

The musician went on to share that he and his band played the songs a few times for the engineer and he put a few microphones around. “I told him we would play it as many times as he wanted. That’s the way each song was done.”

Although he and his group work on the songs, Dylan said that he doesn’t do the arrangements. “The original arrangements were for up to 30 pieces. We couldn’t match that and didn’t even try. What we had to do was fundamentally get to the bottom of what makes these songs alive.”

Dylan went on to add that he and his crew only took the necessary parts of the songs to make the process happen. “In a case like this, you have to trust your own instincts.”