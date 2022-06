Jersey Fresh is all local! We see all around us the wonder of spring and the anticipation of enjoying the bounty of our New Jersey farms ready to be fulfilled. Agriculture in the Garden State is as diverse as the people we serve. We grow hundreds of crops of all kinds, each arriving at their particular time in the cultivation and harvest cycles. And it’s a glorious reality of tastes and textures for us all to enjoy.

AGRICULTURE ・ 8 DAYS AGO