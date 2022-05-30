Dallas Police Looking For Chicken Franchise Bandits

WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Officials in Wylie have confirmed that an officer with the Plano Police Department was arrested in their city after a domestic disturbance.It was around 4:30 p.m. on May 22 when officers in Wylie were sent to the 800 block of Ann Drive. The person who contacted police said she was involved in an argument with her boyfriend, and it had become physical.Once at the scene, and after speaking with both parties, investigators said officers determined that Zachary Petty, 30, committed the offense of assault bodily injury family violence. Petty, a Wylie resident, was arrested and booked into jail at the Wylie Public Safety Building. After further investigation into the case, on May 25 officials also obtained an arrest warrant for Petty for continuous violence against the family. After the second charge Petty turned himself in and has since been released on bond.There has been no information from Plano police confirming Petty's employment or current status with the department.Wylie police say the domestic abuse case remains under investigation.

WYLIE, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO