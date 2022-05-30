ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The State

Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Sumter County

By Zak Koeske
 2 days ago

A pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday night in Sumter County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The fatal collision happened about 9:20 p.m. at the intersection of Deacon Lane and West Patricia Drive, a residential area about 2 miles south of Sumter, S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell said.

The pedestrian, whose name has not yet been released, “traveled into the roadway” and was struck by a 2013 Cadillac XTS that was traveling south on Deacon Lane, Tidwell said.

The driver of the Cadillac was not injured. It isn’t immediately clear whether the driver remained at the scene. No charges have been announced.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team, which reconstructs crash scenes in complicated vehicle collisions, is investigating the fatal crash.

A total of 57 pedestrians have been killed in fatal collisions reported to the South Carolina Highway Patrol this year, according to agency data.

