Man charged after ‘suspicious’ person with gun prompts Coastal Carolina University alert

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police responded Monday morning to a “suspicious” person with a gun at an off-campus apartment complex near Coastal Carolina University, according to Conway spokesperson June Wood.

Police were called at about 7:30 a.m. to the Patriots Hollow Apartments off of Highway 544, Wood said. No injuries were reported.

Izael Davis, 24, of Hemingway, was arrested and charged with two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person. He’s held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $20,000 bond, according to online booking records.

Police were called to the apartment complex after Davis allegedly got into an argument with someone and went and got a gun from his vehicle, pointed it at the victim and made threats, according to warrants obtained by News13.

Davis allegedly said he was “going to light **** up,” according to a police report. Another person went outside after being awaken by the argument and Davis allegedly said “I will shoot you and anyone you call.”

The university sent out an alert at 7:22 a.m. asking people in the area to shelter in place. About 15 minutes later, the university sent out another alert saying the scene was cleared.

It’s the second incident at an off-campus housing complex near Coastal Carolina University in two days. On Sunday, 17-year-old Joshua McPherson died in a shooting at the Coastal Club Apartments.

Sunday’s shooting is being investigated as a homicide, police said.

