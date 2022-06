LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Drivers leaving Nashville on I-24 likely endured an extremely slow commute on Tuesday morning. A truck pulling a tanker trailer overturned when it was involved in a crash with three other vehicles on the eastbound side of I-24 around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, taking up the right two lanes and the shoulder. The driver of the overturned tanker truck was injured in the crash, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

LA VERGNE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO