Bi-Centennials: Rogersville twins celebrate 100th birthday surrounded by descendants

Identical twin sisters Christine Rost and Kathleen Suter reunited in Rogersville Thursday not far from where they came into the world together exactly 100 years ago to the day.

The twins were surrounded Thursday by their children, grandchildren, seven combined great-grandchildren, and one lone great-great grandchild for a special “Bi-Centennial” birthday celebration at the Sayrah Barn in Surgoinsville.

Family convened in Rogersville from as far away as Idaho, Iowa and Texas to help the twins celebrate their 100th birthday.

Christine’s daughter Mary Rost and Kathleen’s daughter JoEllen Burford spent much of the party wrangling relatives for photos with the birthday girls.

As the youngest daughters of two identical twins, first cousins Mary and JoEllen grew up more like sisters. JoEllen admitted, however it was challenging at times when the sisters and their families got together.

“As children it was heck on me because I couldn’t tell who they were until I looked at their shoes, because they wore different shoes,” JoEllen said. “When they got together they matched.”

Mary added, “They always exchanged clothing.”

The Twins were born in a log cabin on the family farm on May 26, 1922, with the assistance of Dr. James Lyons. The farm is located just off Rt. 66 near Choptack Road ending at Devil’s Nose.

Christine and Kathleen are the oldest of the six Humbert children, followed by: Jo, Grace, Everett Jr., and Larry.

The twins’ mother, Ida McKinley Shanks was born in 1901 in Rogersville, and Father, Everett Joseph Humbert was born in 1890 Troutville, Va.

The farm property was purchased by Christine and Kathleen’s Great-Great-Grandfather, Christian Shanks in the early 1800’s. Members of that family have been residents of Rogersville ever since.

Ida Shanks met Everett through one of Everett’s nieces while she was attending Brethren School in Daleville, Va. After Ida and Everett married, they settled down in Rogersville at the farm owned by Ida’s parents.

As children the twins worked at the cannery their father owned. Local farmers from throughout Hawkins County would bring produce for canning.

One of the few tornados that ever hit Rogersville, blew away the canning factory but their dad continued to farm growing tobacco and raising cattle.

Both twins met their husbands in college

Ida wanted her children to attend Rogersville City School so at the age of 7 the twins moved to Rogersville into a house their father helped build directly across from the American Legion Post 21. A family member still owns the home on Main Street.

After graduating from Rogersville High School Christine attended Sherwood Music School in Chicago, where she met Jack Rost, a Naval Officer training at Great Lakes Naval Base.

“He used to take the train to Bulls Gap and come over and visit mom, and they got married,” Mary said. “He was in the Navy and they traveled all around the world.”

Kathleen attended Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, Va. for two years after high school, majoring in chemistry, where she met her future husband Bill Suter.

Bill graduated from Bridgewater College with a degree in business and started Suter’s Furniture Factory in Harrisonburg before being drafted into the Army during WWII.

With four daughters in college Everett asked one of his girls to drop out and return home, and Kathleen volunteered. She came home and went to work at the Holston Army Ammunition Plant during WWII.

After the war ended Bill and Kathleen were married and moved back to Bridgewater, Va. to continue working in the furniture factory.

‘They’re still walking, and talking, and doing’

How does it feel to know both of your twin moms made it to their 100th birthday?

Mary: We’re as astonished as they are. We’re just amazed and feel blessed that they both had such a full, wonderful life, and have a lot of children, and grandchildren, and great-grandchildren who are thrilled to be able to have them around, and experience them and listen to their stories.

JoEllen: My mother still lives in Bridgewater She and my father built a house there in 1953, and that’s the only house I know. I try to come down (to Rogersville) 2-3 times are year and bring my mother to visit with her twin.

Mary: (Christine) still lives in Rogersville on the edge of the farm where she was born. My uncle Larry (Humbert) built a home and they moved in there in the 1980s, and she lives there to this day.

How would the twins answer the question, What is the secret to their long, healthy lives?

Mary: I ask her that all the time. She says she a good Christian.

JoEllen: A good Christian. And, they’re happy. They’re happy people.

Mary: Their family. They just love watching them grow. That’s been a big part of their lives. Both of them were avid gardeners. Excellent gardeners. Both of them had green thumbs.

JoEllen: Avid gardeners. My mother played golf. Very active in the flower club.

Mary: We can’t explain it. We just say it’s the Humbert, Shanks gene. My Aunt Jo will turn 99 in September. Larry is in his 80s, and we’re all just amazed and thankful. We just feel blessed that they’re healthy 100-year-olds and they’ve been able to do a lot of things all the way through the years.

JoEllen: They’re still walking, and talking, and doing.