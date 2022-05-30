8 Lighthearted Sitcoms to Watch When You Need to Unwind

Click here to read the full article. Speed Racer is making its way back to TV screens.
A live-action series based on the Japanese manga and animated show has received a series order at Apple TV+, per The Hollywood Reporter. J.J. Abrams will executive-produce via his Bad Robot banner, while Hiram Martinez (Snowpiercer, Get Shorty) and Ron Fitzgerald (Perry Mason, Westworld) serve as co-writers and showrunners.
Previous English adaptations include the anime series Speed Racer X, which aired in 2002 on Nickelodeon, and a 2008 live-action film starring Emile Hirsch, directed by the Wachowskis.
