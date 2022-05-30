8 Lighthearted Sitcoms to Watch When You Need to Unwind

Click here to read the full article. There’s no doubt that This Is Us is one of the most popular shows on network TV, bringing in an estimated 13 million viewers each week. What does this mean? That the This Is Us cast salary is one of the biggest in TV history. Though stars Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley and Chrissy Metz are household names now, when the show started in 2016, the actors were still relative unknowns waiting for their big break. But as their fame has grown, so have their salaries. Watch ‘This Is Us’ $5.99+ Buy Now And while their paychecks weren’t...

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO