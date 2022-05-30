ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Hunter Wright reflects on Kingsport’s role in winning World War II

By Submitted by Jeff Fleming
Kingsport Times-News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGSPORT — A packed house filled the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce to hear Hunter Wright (Kingsport mayor from 1985-1995) reflect on the city’s role in winning World War II. The fledgling city of industries was only 26 years old with a population of 14,000 extending from Fairview...

www.timesnews.net

Comments / 1

Related
Kingsport Times-News

Bill “Wahoo” McDaniel

KINGSPORT - Bill “Wahoo” McDaniel, 60, Kingsport, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. The family will receive friends from 1:30 pm to 3:00 pm on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave...
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingsport, TN
State
Virginia State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Kodak, TN
City
Oak Ridge, TN
Kingsport, TN
Government
Kingsport Times-News

Rev. Dr. David L. Gilbert

NORTON, VA – The Rev. Dr. David L. Gilbert, 77, died Saturday, May 28, 2022, at his residence in Norton. He was born July 5, 1944, in Maryville, Tn. and was a graduate of Greenback High School. He received his B.A. from the University of Tennessee after becoming a medic in the U.S. Air Force from 1966-1969. He began speaking in church at Meadow Methodist and assisting Mrs. Kirby for two years at Pleasant Hill. In 1963 his district superintendent appointed him to his own church, Sweetwater Parrish. He attended Candler School of Theology at Emory University with a Master of Divinity. He became an elder in the Holston Conference serving churches in Tennessee and Virginia. During his ministry he received his Doctor of Divinity from Drew University.
NORTON, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sequoyah
WJHL

Kingsport Splash Pad opens for summer season

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport residents looking to cool off can now head to the city’s splash pad. A release from the city states that the Kingsport Splash Pad on Martin Luther Jr. Drive opened Wednesday and will remain open through the end of September. The splash pad will be operational each day of the […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

June events in downtown Kingsport

(WJHL) Emily Thompson, Director of Fun Fest and Special Events for Visit Kingsport tells us about some upcoming events in the downtown area of Kingsport like the June Shop and Hop!. For more information visit www.DowntownKingsport.org.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

George Frederick Slatt, Jr.

CHURCH HILL - George Frederick Slatt, Jr., age 80 of Church Hill, entered into eternal peace with his Heavenly Father on Friday, May 27, 2022. George was born on October 2, 1941 in Hornell, NY to George and Ruth Slatt. On October 21, 1961, George married his cherished love, Patricia Brain, and after 60 years of a beautiful marriage and raising a family together, she survives.
CHURCH HILL, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Eastman Kodak#War Effort#Tnt#German#British#Canadian#The U S War Department#Eastman Chemical#The War Department#Yorktown Arsenal
Kingsport Times-News

Donald N. Martin

KINGSPORT - Donald N. Martin, 80, of Kingsport, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, at The Villages At Allandale. Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Just Fish'n opens in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va--A new fishing and tackle store has opened its doors in Bristol. Just Fish'n is located at 2930 Paulena Dr. at Exit 7. The store features everything you need for fishing on our local waters, like rods, reels, and baits. They also sell apparel and kayaks. The owners, Alan...
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Watch now - What's cooking: Lobster Dogs Food Truck of Tennessee

Maybe you haven't heard of it. Maybe you're a devotee. It is by its very nature something you more than likely can't have every day. It's been popping up around Northeast Tennessee for about three years, offering a taste of New England, day by day, at local venues ranging from bank parking lots to breweries.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
World War II
Kingsport Times-News

Clifford "Jack" Parker

HILTONS, VA -- Clifford "Jack" Parker, 87, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
WEBER CITY, VA
WJHL

Police: Human remains discovered near Industrial Drive in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Human remains were found in Bristol, Tennessee Tuesday morning, according to police. A release from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department (BTPD) states that officers were called to an area near 101 Industrial Drive around 9:50 a.m. Police had been contacted after receiving a report of “human skeletal remains located in a […]
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Greg Loren Bement

KINGSPORT - Greg Loren Bement, 67, of Kingsport, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022. Born in Jamestown, N.Y., he lived in Florida for many years and the last 21 years in East Tennessee. The most important things to Greg were his family, faith, and fast cars, in that order. He was a great storyteller and was gifted in many things, as a craftsman and mechanic.
KINGSPORT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy