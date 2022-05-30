ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cokato, MN

Fire destroys poultry operation east of Cokato

By JP Cola
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Cokato MN-) Fire destroyed the Forsman Farms chicken operation east of Cokato Saturday night into Sunday morning. The first fire call came in around 10 p.m. It's estimated more than 200,000 chickens died in the blaze but...

CBS Minnesota

Tens Of Thousands Of Chickens Killed In Wright County Egg Farm Fire

Originally published on May 29 HOWARD LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Massive flames burned down a barn with tens of thousands of chickens in Wright County. The fire started late Saturday night at Forsman Farms in Howard Lake, causing major damage. The Trebesch family thought they would spend Saturday night around their bonfire, but just after 10 p.m. they noticed massive flames across the field at Forsman Farms. “It was unbelievable how quick it grew, it was insane,” Andy Trebesch said. “It was the whole sky, it was quite large.” (credit: Dassel Fire Dept.) They called 911. Firefighters from multiple agencies across Wright County showed up,...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

WATCH: Abandoned Pickup Catches Fire After Crash On I-35

FOREST LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Traffic camera video shows a semi truck slamming into an abandoned pickup Wednesday morning on Interstate 35 near Forest Lake. Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras caught the crash, as well as the aftermath in which the pickup caught fire as it careened toward the side of the freeway. The pickup truck had been stopped in the middle of the freeway for several minutes before the crash. After slamming into the truck, the semi rolled into a nearby grassy median. According to the state patrol, the car had hit a deer and was empty by the time the semi hit it. No one was injured.
FOREST LAKE, MN
wxpr.org

Falling tree kills two campers in Price County

The Price County Sheriff's Department reports two Minnesota campers have died after a tree fell on them at a campsite Sunday evening. According to a press release, the two - only identified as a 39-year-old man and 45-year-old woman from White Bear Township, MN, were seated at a picnic table when they were struck by the tree.
PRICE COUNTY, WI
kvrr.com

Falling tree kills Twin Cities couple in northern Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS – A Twin Cities couple is dead after a tree fell on them while they were camping in northern Wisconsin. Thirty-nine-year-old Sandy Michael Langseth II and 45-year-old April Sheldahl of White Bear Lake Township were camping along the Flambeau River’s north fork on Sunday. Sheriff’s officials say...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Man Dies In Golf Cart Crash At His Hennepin County Home

(Independence, MN) -- Authorities say an 82-year-old man died in a golf cart crash at his home in western Hennepin County. Norman Wenck died at the scene before he could be taken to a hospital last week. Police say Wenck was driving the cart down some landscape steps when the vehicle rolled over and landed on top of him. Wenck served on the Independence Council for eight years ending in 2015.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
krwc1360.com

Big Lake Residents Injured in Kanabec County Traffic Crash

Two residents of Big Lake were among the three people injured Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle traffic crash in Kanabec County. The State Patrol reports that around 4 PM Sunday, a Ford passenger car was stopped at a stop sign at Timber Ridge Lane and Highway 65 at the same time that a Kia passenger car was southbound on Highway 65. Officials say the Ford pulled out in front of the southbound Kia while attempting to make a left turn to go northbound on Highway 65, and the Kia t-boned the Ford in the driver’s side.
KANABEC COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

8-Year-Old Girl On Bike Hit By Car At Lake Minnetonka Regional Trail

VICTORIA, Minn. (WCCO) – An 8-year-old girl riding a bicycle was hit by a car while crossing the road at the Lake Minnetonka Regional Trail on Sunday afternoon. According to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, an 87-year-old man was driving south on Rolling Acres Road when he hit the girl at the Lake Minnetonka Regional Trail crossing. The crosswalk had pedestrian-activated flashing beacons and the lights were active at the time, officials say. Southbound traffic had stopped. The girl was taken to Children’s Hospital by an ambulance and is in stable condition.
CARVER COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Kwik Trip ATM problem, Darian Leddy reports

A Morristown man is now charged with second-degree murder in the death of his housemate. Kato Karate is launching an online class and is partnering with celebrities around the United States to spread their mission.
MORRISTOWN, MN
Independent News Herald

Child struck by vehicle in Browerville is flown by Air Care

On Thursday, May 26, at 6:47 p.m., the Todd County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle on 8th Street West in the city of Browerville. The driver of the vehicle was eastbound on 8th Street when the 8-year-old male victim...
BROWERVILLE, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Fire truck procession planned for beloved Cleveland firefighter

A fire truck procession is planned for Glenn Beer, who spent more than four decades serving the Cleveland Fire Department. The beloved 42-year department veteran, and retired long-time Cleveland city worker, died of brain cancer on May 18. His funeral is Tuesday. Beer was the public works director when Cleveland...
KIMT

1 in custody after man, 41, found dead in southern Minnesota

RICE COUNTY, Minn. — One person is dead and another is in custody after a body was found early Tuesday morning in Morristown. The Rice County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a disturbance call around 12:40 a.m. on the 100 block of Second Street Southeast. The sheriff’s...
RICE COUNTY, MN
River Falls Journal

Single vehicle accident in Pierce County

At about 8:37 p.m. on Friday, May 27, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a single motorcycle crash on Hwy 10 in Trimbelle Township. It was determined that a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by Lawrence Coone, a 60-year-old from Prescott, was traveling westbound on Hwy 10 near Hwy 63. Coone hit gravel, causing him to lose control. Coone crossed the centerline and struck a guardrail located on the south side of the roadway.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
knsiradio.com

UPDATE: Power Restored To More than 1,000 Customers

UPDATE: 9:40 p.m. – Power has been restored to all customers as of 7:15 p.m. An Xcel Energy spokesperson says the outage was caused by a car hitting a piece of equipment. (KNSI) – More than 1,000 electric customers in south St. Cloud, Clear Lake and Clearwater lost power on Tuesday evening.
CLEARWATER, MN
willmarradio.com

Storms peel roof off of Willmar furniture store

(Willmar MN-) A windstorm Sunday morning followed by 60-plus mile-an-hour winds during a thunderstorm Monday morning peeled the metal roof off of Furniture Plus on South 1st in Willmar. Owner Connie Burns says she got the bad news on her way to church Sunday... Your browser does not support the...
WILLMAR, MN

