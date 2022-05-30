ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owls open season with resounding victory

Cover picture for the articleTROUTMAN—The Statesville Owls opened their wooden bat summer league season Saturday at South Iredell...

The Stokes News

Jo-ell Davis signs to cheer with Carolina University South softball finishes Regional runner-up Ju...

WALNUT COVE — South Stokes' Jo-ell Davis extended her cheerleading career when she signed with Carolina University. WALNUT COVE — South Stokes dropped the second game of the 1A West Regional Championship on May 25. KING — West Stokes has a very familiar coach coming back to the school. KING — West Stokes' run in the softball state playoffs came to a halt in the 2A West Regional finals against the defending 2A state champion West Stanly (27-4). North, South, and West Stokes produced a record number of athlete who made either All-Conference or All-Conference Honorable Mention.
WALNUT COVE, NC
wunc.org

Meet the 5 baseball teams from North Carolina playing in the NCAA Tournament

When the NCAA college baseball tournament begins on Friday, the state of North Carolina will be heavily represented. Two of the NCAA's 16 regional sites will be in the Tar Heel State, with UNC-Chapel Hill and East Carolina both hosting first round games this weekend. The only other states with two regional sites in this year’s tournament are Texas and Florida.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Elkin Tribune

East Wilkes Class of 2022 ‘a testament of resilience’

RONDA — “Saying goodbye is never easy.”. As Kristie Brown said her closing remarks to the East Wilkes High School graduation class of 2022 on Thursday night, she addressed the 13-year journey that she and her classmates started as kindergarteners back in 2009. A journey filled with many memories and trials along the way.
WILKES COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Union County high school band headed to Hawaii to commemorate Pearl Harbor

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Students from Weddington High School in Union County will be headed to Hawaii this December to help honor veterans, if they can raise the money to get there. What You Need To Know. Weddington High School is hoping to send 87 band members to Hawaii...
Statesville Record & Landmark

New butterfly house debuts at Greensboro Science Center

GREENSBORO — People can get up close and personal with butterflies with the latest addition to the Greensboro Science Center. The new Cole Family Monarch Conservation Center and Butterfly House debuts Friday, June 3. In the butterfly house and garden, visitors start their journey at the Crystal Chamber, which...
GREENSBORO, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Jun. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Statesville's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
STATESVILLE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Tony’s Ice Cream a Gastonia stable for over 100 years

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Just by looking at Tony’s Ice Cream Parlor on Franklin Boulevard in Gastonia, you know it’s something special to the community. People have been lining up here for their favorite flavors since 1915. *Watch the full story in the player above.*
iheart.com

River Level Halts Holiday Fun, Fire Destroys Business, Gas Prices Steady

(Asheville, NC) -- Last week's rains are causing problems for area outdoor adventure businesses. The operations manager at Asheville's Zen Tubing told WLOS-TV yesterday that early rainfall last week caused high levels on the French Broad River through the holiday weekend. Around one-thousand reservations were cancelled as a result. The business is planning to be able to open within the next couple of days.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Earthquake Strikes 20 Miles North of Charlotte

Early this morning at 2:07am, a 1.8 magnitude earthquake struck the Catawba, NC area, about 20 miles north of Charlotte. According to the USGS, the quake had a specific epicenter of 35.693°N 81.102°W and a depth of 0.3 km. Earthquakes have been increasing in frequency around the Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

‘I almost started crying’: Kannapolis man plans to buy first home after $700K lottery win

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) – A stop to get a drink before visiting the pier at the beach led to a Kannapolis man winning $700,000 in the state lottery. According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Stephen Kardos bought his $10 Scorching Hot 7s ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington. He said after he scratched the ticket in his car, it took him a few minutes to process what happened.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Sculpture by Iredell artist on display in Salisbury

Storm Tree, a granite sculpture by Iredell County artist Dean Leary, is on display in Salisbury as part of 2022 Salisbury Sculpture Show. The piece, representing the effect natural forces have on our coastal environment, stands in front of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on Council Street and will be exhibited there until May 2023.
Statesville Record & Landmark

Catalinas to headline Friday After 5 Concert Series in downtown Statesville

Bring your friends and family to Downtown Statesville on Friday as crowd favorite beach music band The Catalinas performs at the Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series. The Catalinas, America’s premier beach music band, began in 1957, and celebrates their 65th anniversary in 2022. The band’s popularity is...
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Out of Our Past

“Today, May 30, is the official Memorial Day on the calendar, although we observed it on Monday, May 26. Is the day simply another day off from work or do Americans still hold it dear as a time to give tribute to those who paid the supreme price for the freedoms this nation enjoys?” (5/30)
STATESVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

How will boundaries between Davidson and Mooresville be defined?

Mooresville and Davidson officials agree future growth is a given along the N.C. 115 corridor between the towns, and based on economics, logistics and other factors, development will most likely be non-residential. Now, with public hearings pending and final decisions expected this summer, the towns are working together to determine...
MOORESVILLE, NC

