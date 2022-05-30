ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Farm Rescue helping farmers and ranchers in crisis

By Staff
voiceofmuscatine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFarm Rescue helping farmers and ranchers in crisis. A nonprofit is lending a helping hand to farm and ranch families during some of their most difficult times. Farm Rescue’s Dan Erdmann says their organization has aided over 800 families since 2005 through planting, haying, harvesting and livestock feeding...

voiceofmuscatine.com

Comments / 0

Related
NebraskaTV

Mini cattle prove to be more than just a hobby for Nebraska family

CAMBRIDGE, NEB. — Some of us picked up boredom during quarantine but one Central Nebraska family---they picked up cattle. The Wittes and Schultes are proving cattle offer much more than helping out on the farm. “Roger asked if we wanted to get some mini cows and the highlands, and...
NEBRASKA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Wisconsin farmers catching up on fieldwork

Wisconsin farmers had good weather for fieldwork for just over half of last week. USDA reporters say spring tillage is now 88% finished, about two days behind average. Eighty percent of Wisconsin’s corn is planted, with growth from just emerging in the north to over six inches in the south. Fifty-five percent of the state’s corn has emerged as of Sunday.
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

New beef processing plant proposed in South Dakota

New beef processing plant proposed in South Dakota. A $1.1 billion meat processing plant has been proposed for western South Dakota. Project managing partner Megan Kingsbury tells Brownfield daily slaughter capacity would be around 8,000 head, and they’re hoping to break ground on the one-million square foot facility in 2023.
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Michigan farmers dodged rain as fieldwork progressed

Michigan farmers dodged rain as fieldwork progressed. Michigan farmers saw sunshine four out of seven days last week, but the scattered rains limited fieldwork. USDA reporters say the eastern Upper Peninsula is still abnormally dry, and the northern Lower Peninsula and much of the Upper Peninsula had freezing or near-freezing nights.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Kansas State
Local
Nebraska Business
State
Minnesota State
Local
Montana Business
Local
Kansas Industry
State
South Dakota State
State
North Dakota State
Local
Iowa Industry
Local
Nebraska Industry
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Industry
State
Nebraska State
Local
Kansas Business
K92.3

Iowans Warned About “Rolling Blackouts” This Summer

Demand could exceed supply when it comes to energy this summer, and therefore experts are warning residents in Iowa and 14 other states to expect "rolling blackouts". It feels like we've barely had a taste of spring in the Hawkeye state and now, here comes summer. According to the Des Moines Register, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says we are in for "above average" temperatures this summer, meaning our air conditioners could be getting used A LOT.
IOWA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Nebraska farmer says crop residue has slowed crop emergence

Nebraska farmer says crop residue has slowed crop emergence. A Southwest Nebraska farmer says crop residue has created several emergence issues for corn and soybeans. Don Batie grows corn and soybeans near Lexington. “We had some residue blow and burry some of our places. We either had some windrows with residue in our no till fields that we couldn’t get planted through very well or the wind blew the residue on top of the corn that’s emerging and suffocated it. Minor issues there.”
NEBRASKA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Wetness continues to slow Ohio farmers

Continued wetness is slowing down Ohio farmers. USDA reporters say the state’s moisture levels are 52% adequate and 47% surplus, and that is making it hard for farmers to finish tillage and planting. As of Sunday, 72% of Ohio’s corn is planted with 51% of the crop emerged.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ranchers#Wheat#News Farm Rescue#Farm Rescue
kciiradio.com

Lower Unemployment for Most of Iowa this April

The unemployment rate dropped below 2.5% for most of Iowa’s counties this April, including the KCII-listening area. Unemployment decreased from 3.3% in March to 1.8% in April for Washington County, and for its contiguous counties it moved from 3.8 to 2.4% in Louisa, 3.3 to 2.3% in Henry, 2.8 to 2.0% in Jefferson, 3.8 to 2.5% in Keokuk, 3.3 to 1.9% in Iowa, and 2.5 to 1.8% in Johnson. Statewide unemployment lowered from 3.3 to 3.0%, and nationwide the rate stagnated at 3.6%. Iowa Workforce Development states the number of unemployed Iowans decreased to 50,900 in April from 55,600 in March. The total number of working Iowans increased to 1,646,800 in April, which is 10,000 higher than March and 45,100 higher than one year ago. Initial unemployment claims fell to 5,290 last month, the lowest monthly number seen since 1973.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
voiceofmuscatine.com

Minnesota planting pace picks up, but still well behind normal

Minnesota planting pace picks up, but still well behind normal. The planting pace picked up across Minnesota last week. USDA’s latest crop report says with five days suitable for fieldwork, corn planting eclipsed 80 percent and soybean planting crossed the halfway point. Both paces are well behind last year...
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Light on Climate Smart

May 31, 2022 By Mason Zollman Filed Under: Spotlight on Soybeans. Farming trends are shifting to environmentally conscious terms such as Climate Smart. Missouri Soybeans Conservation and Farm Operations Director Clayton Light says the thought of a climate smart bean would be soybeans grown on climate smart practices such as cover crop or reduced tillage. He says how can you get a label on a product that says this is a climate smart practice? Learn more at mosoy.org. Brought to you by Missouri’s soybean growers and their checkoff.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Waterloo Journal

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced that farmers and landowners can now sign up for state cost share funds

Waterloo, IA – According to the statement, these funds help farmers adopt soil health and water quality practices, including planting cover crops, transitioning acres to no-till/strip-till soil management or applying a nitrification inhibitor. Officials also said that farmers who are planting cover crops for the first time are eligible...
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Welcome to Iowa, land of entrapment

Carl Olsen is the founder of Iowans for Medical Marijuana. If you have travel plans this summer, you might want to consider a route that avoids Iowa. Last week, the Iowa Supreme Court denied protection for an out-of-state medical marijuana patient. William Morris covered the ruling for the Des Moines...
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Iowans, Was This The Biggest Waste of Money of all Time?

This might be one of the most ridiculously cool things I've ever bought. I had to promise my fiance I wouldn't complain about anything she buys for one month. We are both very different when it comes to money and how we spend it. I'm frugal and she loves spending money. It's possible I've found the biggest thing I've ever wasted money on.
WATERLOO, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy