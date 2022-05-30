ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
19 state troopers graduate from 141st Trooper Recruit School

By FOX 17
 2 days ago
A graduation ceremony for the Michigan State Police’s (MSP) 141 st Trooper Recruit School was held on Friday, May 27. 19 state troopers graduated from the school.

The graduates began the school’s program on March 20, 2022, at the Michigan State Police Training Academy in Lansing. Throughout the program, the students were trained on patrol techniques, reporting, writing, ethics, cultural diversity and implicit bias, decision making, leadership, first aid, criminal law, crime scene processing, firearms, water safety, defensive tactics, and precision driving.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer was the keynote speaker during the ceremony. Trooper Luke Combs was elected Class Orator by his recruits and also spoke. He was also awarded the Outstanding Performance Award. During the ceremony, Trooper Benjamin Weber was awarded the Team Building and Marksmanship awards, and Trooper Michael Ruggles was awarded the Academic Achievement Award. Michigan State Police director Colonel Joe Gasper administered the Oath of Office to the 19 graduates.

“We are honored to welcome our 19 newest troopers and know they will continue our tradition of delivering the best in public safety and community services,” said Colonel Gasper. “This class was the first of its kind for the Michigan State Police, created specifically to attract licensed police officers as law enforcement agencies across the country struggle to attract qualified candidates.”

“I commend you on your admirable decision to serve in this noble profession, and to continue contributing to our great state by joining the ranks of the Michigan State Police, one of the finest law enforcement agencies in the nation,” said Governor Whitmer. “Public service is a calling that comes with great responsibility. I recognize and appreciate the sacrifices our law enforcement officers make every day to keep us all safe in our homes and neighborhoods. As a former prosecutor, public safety is a core issue for me and I will keep working the MSP to reduce crime and keep our families safe.”

The 142 nd Trooper Recruit School is scheduled to being on June 26, 2022, with graduation set for November 10, 2022. More information on applying for the program can be found online .

