WEEKEND SHOOTINGS, PANIC AS NATION ON EDGE

The maker of the gun used in the Texas school shooting received $3.1 million in pandemic aid, a report says
Daniel Defense received an emergency small business loan worth $3.1 million in April 2020, per a New York Times report.
Matthew McConaughey reacts to school shooting in his Texas hometown: 'This is an epidemic we can control'
On Tuesday, a shooter opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children and two adults.
Cousin of Uvalde gunman says he was asking around for details of elementary school a week before the attack
The gunman is said to have asked his relative, a third-grader, about attending Robb Elementary School. A week later he kiled 19 kids there.
Six people shot during Memorial Day weekend in Tennessee were CHILDREN aged 13 to 15 - and two are in 'very, very critical condition'
The six people wounded in weekend gunfire in downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee, were all children, police said Monday. Police said that the victims were two 15-year-old girls, three 15-year-old boys, and one 13-year-old boy. Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy said on Sunday that four of the victims sustained non-life threatening injuries,...
A classmate of the Texas school shooter said he saw him senselessly beating up a dog: report
"He would go to the park and try to pick on people and he loved hurting animals." Jamie Arellano, a former classmate said.
Cops Accidentally Got Child Shot While Trying to Stop Texas Shooter—Student
"The cop said: 'Yell if you need help!' And one of the persons in my class said 'help.' The guy overheard and he came in and shot her," said a student.
Matthew McConaughey Calls For “Every American To Take A Longer And Deeper Look In The Mirror” After Tragic School Shooting In His Hometown Of Uvalde, Texas
Matthew McConaughey is speaking out after the tragic, horrific and unthinkable school shooting that took place yesterday in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen students and two adults were killed at Robb Elementary school Tuesday afternoon, and as the heartbreak and sadness continues to deepen as we learn more about what took place, Matthew is calling upon all Americans to take a hard look in the mirror and “ask ourselves, ‘What is it that we truly value?'”
10-year-old survivor reveals last words of friend shot dead by Uvalde gunman
A 10-year-old who survived the shooting at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School has revealed the words of her best friend before she was killed.Khole Torres said and her classmates were watching the film “Lilo & Stitch” when the gunman entered the school – sending students into lockdown.Then gunshots started, she said in an interview with KENS 5, and “I was looking at the ground because I was scared”.Her friend Amerie Jo Garza sought to reassure her that everything would be fine before she was shot dead, however.“We were told we were going into lockdown,” said Khloe. “My friend was saying this...
Worst school massacre in US history happened 95 years ago
As we continue to learn more about the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the massacre stands as a grim reminder of the country’s worrisome history of deadly school attacks.
ETOnline.com
14 Students, 1 Teacher Killed After Shooter Opens Fire at Texas Elementary School
At least 14 students and one teacher were killed when a gunman opened fire at an elementary school in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said Tuesday. Abbott said the shooter is also dead, and is believed to have been killed by responding law enforcement officers. Abbott's comments came after the district...
On the Morning He Died, Husband of Slain Texas Teacher Placed Flowers at Wife's Memorial
Video has surfaced from Thursday showing Joe Garcia, the grieving widower of Texas school shooting victim Irma Garcia, laying flowers at a memorial site for his wife mere hours before his own death. PEOPLE was on the phone with John Martinez, Joe and Irma's nephew, when he learned of his...
First funerals after Texas school shooting
The traumatized Texas town of Uvalde began on Tuesday laying to rest the 19 young children killed in an elementary school shooting that left the small, tight-knit community united in grief and anger. With the country still reeling over the Uvalde massacre -- the deadliest school attack since 20 children and six staff were killed in Newtown, Connecticut in 2012 -- US media reported the country was hit by a dozen more mass shootings over the three-day Memorial Day weekend.
Texas gunman Salvador Ramos was bullied, cut his own face and fired a BB gun at people, say friends
The teenage gunman in the Texas school shooting was bullied, cut his own face and fired a BB gun at people in the years leading up to the deadly attack, friends and family said.Salvador Ramos, 18, killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde before being shot dead by police.Friends and family say he had a difficult home life, that he was bullied over a childhood speech impediment and that he lashed out violently towards both friends and strangers – recently as well as in the past. Ramos bought the weapons he used in the...
At least 3 of the children killed in the Texas elementary school shooting earned honor roll certificates that morning
Xavier Lopez — a fourth-grader who was among 19 children killed in the shooting — "was so full of life," his mother told the Washington Post.
Texas shooting survivor, 11, says gunman played music during massacre
A survivor from the Texas school shooting in Uvalde revealed that the gunman who murdered 19 children and two teachers inside a locked classroom played ‘sad’ music while he opened fire.In an interview with CNN producer Nora Neus, 11-year-old Miah Cerrillo provided chilling new details about what went on inside her fourth-grade classroom in the moments before and during 18-year-old Salvador Ramos’s shooting rampage.The 11-year-old conducted the interview off-air with Ms Neus, as her mother said she wasn’t comfortable speaking on air, and the news station also added that the wounded child insisted that she’d only speak with women,...
Nine-year-old Uvalde survivor describes seeing gunman’s face as he hunted victims in school
A nine-year-old boy who survived the Uvalde mass shooting has described seeing the gunman’s face staring through a classroom window as he hunted victims inside the elementary school.Daniel, whose cousin Ellie Garcia was one of the 21 victims killed in the mass shooting, told CNN that he hid under a table before climbing through a broken window to safety.The nine-year-old said that his teacher locked the door to their classroom after 18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered Robb Elementary School and opened fire on the students and staff inside.When Ramos was unable to get through the locked door, the little boy said...
Complex
Texas Artist Made 19 Custom Caskets for Uvalde Shooting Victims
Services for some of the 19 students and two teachers killed in last week’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, took place on Monday, with 19 of the victims being buried in custom coffins made by casket-maker Trey Ganem. Ganem, the owner of custom casket company...
Mom of Texas School Shooter Had 'Uneasy Feeling' About Him, Said He Could Be 'Aggressive'
The mother of the Texas elementary school shooter is speaking out about her son. While speaking with ABC News' Matt Gutman for an interview at her home, Salvador Ramos' mother, Adriana Reyes, told the outlet that she worried about her son at times. "I had an uneasy feeling sometimes, like,...
Texas cops’ claims unravel: Police didn’t "engage" Uvalde shooter — but they cuffed scared parents
Texas state police on Thursday walked back key claims they repeatedly made about the Uvalde school shooting after coming under scrutiny for failing to stop the gunman until 90 minutes after he arrived outside of the school. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and spokespeople at the state's Department of Public Safety...
AOL Corp
Texas school shooting suspect's grandfather speaks out
The grandfather of the accused gunman in Tuesday's deadly shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, said he did not know that his grandson had recently purchased two AR-15-style rifles. "I don't like weapons. I cannot be around weapons," Rolando Reyes, 72, told ABC News' Matt Gutman. "I hate...
The Herald News
