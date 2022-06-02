Potential Tropical Cyclone One Has Developed…

We now have Potential Tropical Cyclone One, and this will be Alex soon. It will move over Florida as a tropical storm Saturday and then back out to sea. There will be no threat to Louisiana.

It may get stronger after it moves back over open waters, and a hurricane is possible, but it will move out to sea and not back toward the Unites States.





