Potential Tropical Cyclone One Has Developed…

By Chris Cozart
 6 days ago

We now have Potential Tropical Cyclone One, and this will be Alex soon. It will move over Florida as a tropical storm Saturday and then back out to sea. There will be no threat to Louisiana.

It may get stronger after it moves back over open waters, and a hurricane is possible, but it will move out to sea and not back toward the Unites States.

How to download the free KLFY Weather App
Make sure to have the Live Doppler 10 Storm Team Weather App for all your tropical needs throughout the season.

