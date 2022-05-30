Montgomery County Fugitive Arrested in Pipersville

PARKESBURG, PA — A resident of Parkesburg has been charged with the Unlawful Sale or Transfer of Firearm and related offenses. The Parkesburg Borough Police Department has charged 23-year-old Kyra Lynn Jones after a criminal investigation. Between April 1, 2021, and August 31, 2021, Jones reported that two handguns were removed from her residence without her permission. However, the investigation revealed Jones lied to police in her statements and had knowingly given a convicted felon at least one of the firearms reported as stolen. The other firearm was taken by the same felon days before the initial report in August of 2021.

