Montgomery County Fugitive Arrested in Pipersville
2 days ago
PIPERSVILLE, PA — A 33-year-old Norristown man, with a felony arrest warrant out of Montgomery County, has been arrested by the Plumstead Township Police Department. Authorities state that on May 23, 2022, a Plumstead Police Officer, while on patrol, observed a motor...
EAST MARLBOROUGH TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police from Avondale Station say they are investigating an incident of Identity Theft. Authorities state that on May 29, 2022, Troopers responded to Beverly Drive in East Marlborough Township, Chester County, Pennsylvania, The victim, a 67-year-old female, reported receiving notification that two bank accounts were opened in her name. There were no monetary losses. This investigation is ongoing.
LOWER OXFORD TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police say they are investigating an attempted theft that occurred at the Walmart located at 800 Commons Drive in Lower Oxford Township, Chester County, Pennsylvania. Authorities state that on May 25, 2022, at approximately 3:04 PM, Troopers from the Avondale Station...
For nearly three years, Rashid Young's family wondered why he vanished suddenly from his Pottstown, Pennsylvania apartment in August 2019. They recently hired a private investigator to try figuring out what happened to Young. After prompting by the P.I., Montgomery County detectives uncovered a trail of evidence that led them...
OXFORD, PA — A woman from Nottingham, Pennsylvania has been arrested by Oxford Borough Police. Authorities state that on May 22, 2022, at 1:53 pm, the Oxford Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Market Street and Niblock Alley. Contact was made with the operator, 36-year-old Ashleigh Rice, who was found to have an active Chester County Bench Warrant. Rice was placed into custody and transported to Chester County Prison by Constables.
LONDON GROVE TWP, PA — Two 12-year-old males, both from Avondale, Pennsylvania, have been charged with Burglary by the Pennsylvania State Police. Authorities state that on March 27, 2022, at 4:55 PM, the two juveniles entered Avon Grove High School, located at 257 State Road in West Grove, Pennsylvania, and went about the school taking items and damaging property. Items stolen included a six-pack of Coca-Cola, a magnifying glass, popcorn, Hershey Kisses, HERR’s chips, Diet Coke, Dunkaroos, an eyeglass repair kit, a contact lens case, and a table cloth. The two were arrested and charged by Pennsylvania State Police Avondale Station at the conclusion of their investigation.
EXTON, PA — West Whiteland Township Police say they are investigating a theft of a wallet from a 79-year-old female shopping at the Marshalls department store located at 436 W. Lincoln Highway. Authorities state that on May 10, 2022, the three pictured suspects attempted to purchase $2,000 in gift...
WILLOW GROVE, PA — A resident of Jersey City, New Jersey has been charged with theft by the Upper Moreland Township Police Department. Authorities state that pn May 18, 2022 at 5:34pm, 38-year-old Geshaun Lamar Hutson was arrested and charged after allegedly stealing $659 worth of merchandise from the Best Buy store located at 1130 Easton Road in Willow Grove, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, and using a device to disable security tags.
PARKESBURG, PA — A resident of Parkesburg has been charged with the Unlawful Sale or Transfer of Firearm and related offenses. The Parkesburg Borough Police Department has charged 23-year-old Kyra Lynn Jones after a criminal investigation. Between April 1, 2021, and August 31, 2021, Jones reported that two handguns were removed from her residence without her permission. However, the investigation revealed Jones lied to police in her statements and had knowingly given a convicted felon at least one of the firearms reported as stolen. The other firearm was taken by the same felon days before the initial report in August of 2021.
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - The family whose Pottstown home exploded last week, killing four children and their grandmother, has hired an attorney. Wapner Newman, a Philadelphia-based personal injury law firm, said it will "fight for accountability" in the explosion Thursday night on Hale Street, and "secure justice" for the family. The...
WILLOW GROVE, PA — The Upper Moreland Township Police say they have recently taken several reports of elderly residents falling victim to a driveway sealing scam. Authorities state that three perpetrators, claiming to be from a legitimate local paving company, coated the resident’s driveway in an oily substance and performed subpar concrete work. The residents were scammed out of $1500.
WEST CHESTER, PA — West Chester Police say that 17-year-old Lila Rose Ramirez Gabr has been missing since May 28th, 2022 at approximately 4:30 PM from the Mount Airy section of Philadelphia. Authorities state that she may have boarded a Septa Bus at that time and location. She was...
SCRANTON, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Yasin Abdul-Mattin, age 50, of Scranton, Pennsylvania, was indicted Tuesday, May 31, by a federal grand jury for firearms and drug trafficking offenses. According to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, the...
A police officer in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, came to the rescue of a fawn after it fell down a window well. The rescue took place on Fairview Road in Cheltenham Monday. The officer, whom the Cheltenham Township Police Department identified in a Facebook post as Sgt. Murphy, climbed into the well after the department got a call from a neighbor.
POTTSTOWN — Officials in charge of the investigation into the Hale Street home explosion that killed five people Thursday are not yet ready to say what the cause was, but they will say what it wasn’t. It was not a methamphetamine lab, as has been speculated relentlessly on...
LANCASTER, PA — Two women from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania have been arrested and charged with theft by the Manheim Township Police Department. Authorities state that 22-year-old Eddiemary Santiago-Cancel and 18-year-old Ivette M. Sanchez-Borrero were arrested after they were reportedly seen stealing from the Dick’s Sporting Goods store located at 1587 Fruitville Pike in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Both are said to have been witnessed concealing store merchandise in a duffle bag and leaving the store without paying. The total loss was $1297.95. At a later date, both suspects returned to the store to steal again, were caught, and taken to Lancaster County Prison on outstanding warrants.
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a woman on gun charges. Authorities state that on May 22, at approximately 10:23 p.m., police conducted a vehicle stop in the 300 block of West 2nd Street. Police made contact with the operator, 23-year-old De Asja White-Jones. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun. Police took White-Jones into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Monday at approximately 10:03 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Street. Police say they located a 23-year-old male gunshot victim, who arrived at the hospital in stable condition. This is a developing story and further details will be published as they become available.
A 22-year-old man was killed while driving in Pottstown after unknown suspects opened fire on him on Sunday, May 29, authorities said. Nahmer Baird, of Pottstown, was driving a white Nissan Sentra down the 400 block of West Street when there was an "exchange of gunfire" with a black Chrysler 300 around 8:10 p.m., Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.
A suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of money following a robbery of a busy convenience store in Bucks County Monday night, officials say. The Bensalem Police Department confirms that an investigation is ongoing after the Wawa in Bensalem, PA was robbed last night (Monday, May 30). They say...
