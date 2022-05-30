ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Pet of the Week: Bella

By EastIdahoNews.com staff
eastidahonews.com
 2 days ago

She is a very sweet girl who came to the Snake River Animal Shelter from Mountain River Boarding. Bella has...

www.eastidahonews.com



eastidahonews.com

Biz Buzz: Rigby couple opens mobile pizza restaurant

IDAHO FALLS – Ever since Parker Cook got a portable high heat pizza oven, making pizza has been an enjoyable pastime for him and his family. After six years, opening a pizza restaurant just seemed like a natural fit. Cook and his wife, Camille, are the owners of Basil...
RIGBY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Dorothea Jones

Dorothea Murdock Jones, 86, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 30, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Family offering $20,000 reward for man who disappeared after ‘weird run-in’ with stranger

IDAHO FALLS – A 19-year-old man with ties to eastern Idaho has been missing since Saturday morning and his family is working with law enforcement to find him. Katie Wells of Rigby tells EastIdahoNews.com her nephew, Dylan Rounds, was last seen Saturday in Lucin, Utah, on the farm where he is working. Rounds apparently called several family members last Wednesday after having a “weird run-in” with a guy on a gravel road.
PUBLIC SAFETY
eastidahonews.com

Life Lessons Encore: Mildred Haymond shares why family is important

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons. We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Woman gets too close, gored by Yellowstone bison

A 25-year-old woman from Grove City, Ohio, was taken by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls on Memorial Day after she was gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park, sustaining a puncture wound and other injuries. A park news release said the woman approached a bison to within 10 feet in a morning incident just north of Old Faithful that saw two other people within 25 yards of the same bison. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Verle Knight Wilding

Verle Knight Wilding was born on June 4, 1932 in Driggs Idaho to Alice Jennette Knight and Frank Oldham Wilding, being the 5th of 8 children. Verle passed away on May 29, 2022. Verle spent his youth in the Teton Valley, attending school in Alta, Wyoming before his family moved...
SUGAR CITY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Michael “Mike” Gene Barnes

Michael Gene “Mike” Barnes, 58, of Hamer, passed away May 26, 2022, at his home. Mike was born January 3, 1964, in Anaheim, California, and adopted by Gene Edwin Barnes and Kathryn Baliff Berrett Barnes. He grew up in Lewisville and attended schools in Lewisville, Menan, and Rigby, Idaho, and graduated from Rigby High School.
HAMER, ID
Idaho State Journal

A LITTLE BIT OF MAGIC: Pocatello Mystic Market opens for second season

POCATELLO — Two local women are hoping to add a little magic to the lives of East Idaho residents with a popup market that focuses on all things metaphysical. The Pocatello Mystic Market is the brainchild of Kailee Volk and April Stoor, who say they were motivated to start the market to give vendors who might not be accepted at more traditional markets and craft fairs a place to sell their wares. ...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Gary William Smith

Gary William Smith, 71, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2022, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital from complications following surgery. He was born on July 16, 1950, in Brooklyn, New York to William and Elsie Smith. He married Michele Gobin in 1974 on Long Island, New York. They were getting ready to celebrate 48 years of marriage. Gary graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, with a degree in engineering. He attended Long Island University/Tulane and graduated with an MBA. Gary’s job opportunities took him and his family to five different states where they finally settled down in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Gary worked for INL for 18 years.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Terry Clements

Terry Lynn Clements was born July 1, 1944, in Rexburg, Idaho, and died on May 27, 2022, at age 78, while surrounded by his loving family and wife of 58 years. Terry died from medical complications. Terry was the 3rd child born to George and Thelma Clements. His siblings are...
REXBURG, ID
Post Register

Local business sees success with crayfish cages

IDAHO FALLS — Crayfishing isn't advertised on local tourist sites as a must-do activity. Idaho Fish and Game doesn’t track population numbers or trends. And while most people think of crayfish as being only part of the Louisiana Cajun tradition, Idaho Falls-based business Crayster has expanded local interest and education.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Boston Lee Barnes

Boston Lee Barnes, 30, of Hamer, passed away May 29, 2022, at his home. Boston was born February 24, 1992, in Idaho Falls, ID, to Michael Gene Barnes and Lisa Marie Anderson Barnes. He grew up and attended schools in Hamer and graduated from West Jefferson High School. He also attended Boise State.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Junie Born

Junie Born, 69, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 28, 2022. She was under the care of One Source Home Health & Hospice and her loving family. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Brady Chapel Centennial Celebration happening Monday in Pocatello

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello. One of the most well-known pieces of Pocatello’s history will be celebrating 100 years since its dedication. The Friends of the Brady Chapel and the Pocatello Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) will be hosting the Brady Chapel’s Centennial Celebration and Open House at the Chapel, located in Mountain View Cemetery, Monday, May 30, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

James Lovell

James Rendon Lovell, 73, of Ririe, passed away May 27, 2022, in Brigham City, Utah. James was born March 11, 1949, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Rendon David Lovell and Maralyn Hill Lovell. He grew up and attended schools in Ririe and graduated from Ririe High School. He also attended Ricks College and Utah State.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Vickilee Jensen Hendricks

Vickilee Jensen Hendricks, 66, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022, at her home in Moore, ID. The family invites you to a viewing service in her honor on Thursday, June 2, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Anderson Family Funeral Home, 2555 N. Highway 93, Arco, ID.
MOORE, ID
aspenpublicradio.org

Idaho Fish and Game kills five grizzly bears in Island Park

Idaho Fish and Game has killed five grizzly bears near the Wyoming border in the span of four days this month. State agents needed to get approval from federal wildlife officials, as grizzlies in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem are considered to be endangered. Idaho Fish and Game said it killed...
IDAHO STATE
montanarightnow.com

Idaho man sentenced in case involving trafficking and commercialization of wildlife parts in Montana

DILLON, Mont. - An Idaho man was sentenced for his role in a case involving the trafficking and commercialization of wildlife parts in Montana. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reports Yan Fong of Pocatello, Idaho unlawfully bought 11 black bear gall bladders, four black bears, 24 black bear paws, three mountain lions, two mule deer, one elk and seven bobcats in Montana and transported them back to Idaho in 2017 and 2018.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Robert Runz

Robert Henry Runz, 75, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 31, 2022. Private family services will be held. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

