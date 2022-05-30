Pet of the Week: Bella

Gary William Smith, 71, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2022, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital from complications following surgery. He was born on July 16, 1950, in Brooklyn, New York to William and Elsie Smith. He married Michele Gobin in 1974 on Long Island, New York. They were getting ready to celebrate 48 years of marriage. Gary graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, with a degree in engineering. He attended Long Island University/Tulane and graduated with an MBA. Gary’s job opportunities took him and his family to five different states where they finally settled down in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Gary worked for INL for 18 years.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 13 HOURS AGO