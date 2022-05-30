Woman dies in Auglaize County motorcycle crash

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — A Wapakoneta woman was killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 10:16 a.m. Saturday on Glynwood Road at Buckland River Road in Moulton Township.

An initial investigation showed that a motorcyclist, later identified as Dawn Smith, 58, was traveling westbound on Glynwood Road when she drove off the right side of the road, overturned and hit a utility pole.

Smith was transported from the scene to Lima Memorial Hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

Troopers said Smith was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. They also said alcohol and drugs were not suspect to be factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

