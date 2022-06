The Queen has appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony, joined by members of her family, after the Trooping the Colour procession, as the country marks the Platinum Jubilee with a four-day bank holiday weekend.Thousands of people are set to join street parties across the UK today, while the Queen and her family observed the ceremony on The Mall, followed by a flypast over Buckingham Palace.Events range from family picnics to a record-breaking 5,000-strong street party – but the Met Office has warned it will be a quintessentially British summer bank holiday, with drizzle and patchy sunshine.The largest party celebrating the Queen’s...

